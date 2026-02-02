Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, visiblity dropped to zero, airport warns of flight delays; Check full forecast here

The airport informed that flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may cause delays to arrivals and departures.

The national capital woke up to a grim start on Monday, with a thick blanket of smog and dense fog engulfing several parts of the city, severely impacting visibility and disrupting daily life. The air quality index was recorded at 196 at 6:30 am, a reading that falls under the moderate category.

Air travel disrupted

The poor visibility conditions forced Delhi airport to shift operations to CAT III conditions, warning passengers about possible flight delays. The airport informed that flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may cause delays to arrivals and departures.

#WATCH Delhi: Dense fog envelops parts of the national capital. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/xx5eJWFlee — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

"Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may cause delays. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information or visit our official website. Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across all terminals to provide necessary support," Delhi airport said in a tweet at 6 am.

SpiceJet also issued a travel advisory, stating that departures, arrivals, and connecting flights in Delhi could be affected due to poor visibility.

Road traffic affected

The reduced visibility also impacted road traffic, with vehicles moving at reduced speeds on major roads and highways. In several areas, visibility dropped to below 50 meters, making it difficult for drivers to navigate. Visuals from areas such as Dhula Kuan showed vehicles moving at a snail's pace, while similar conditions were reported from Akshardham, where fog covered the area and affected the smooth flow of traffic.

Fog and smog grip North India

The fog and smog were not limited to Delhi, as other parts of north India also experienced dense fog, causing zero visibility at several airports, including Sarsawa, Agra, Bareilly, and Hindon in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Bhatinda in Punjab. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted moderate fog for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Air quality concerns

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the moderate category, with the average AQI at 196 at 6:30 am. Gurugram also fell in the moderate category with an AQI of 184, while Noida and Ghaziabad recorded poor air quality, with AQI levels of 202 and 246, respectively.

The department also noted that above-normal temperatures this month were resulting in fewer cold nights and warmer afternoons, as winter conditions recede earlier than usual.