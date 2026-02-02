FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India slashes Bangladesh aid by 50%, Chabahar port funding halted in Union Budget 2026, here's all you need to know

India-Pakistan tensions: New Delhi slams Islamabad over ‘false’ Balochistan violence allegations, urges focus on internal issues

Border 2 box office collection Day 10: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's film shows great jump on Sunday, beats Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Vicky Kaushal's Uri, earns...

Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, visiblity dropped to zero, airport warns of flight delays; Check full forecast here

US-Iran tensions: Donald Trump hopeful about deal after Supreme Leader Khamenei warns of regional war

Haryana: Palwal's international stadium gets boost as gram panchayat approves land transfer, 124 acres allocated to sports department

Gold, silver prices today, February 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC issues BIG statement after Pakistan boycott India match, says 'PCB will consider...'

'Balance of power is...': Elon Musk as IMF places India above US in global growth projections

Mamata Banerjee vs ECI: Trinamool supremo moves Supreme Court against SIR in West Bengal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2 box office collection Day 10: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's film shows great jump on Sunday, beats Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Vicky Kaushal's Uri, earns...

Border 2 box office collection Day 10: Sunny, Varun's film crosses Rs 370 crore

Haryana: Palwal's international stadium gets boost as gram panchayat approves land transfer, 124 acres allocated to sports department

Haryana: Palwal's international stadium gets boost as gram panchayat approves

'Balance of power is...': Elon Musk as IMF places India above US in global growth projections

'Balance of power...': Musk as IMF places India above US in growth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, visiblity dropped to zero, airport warns of flight delays; Check full forecast here

The airport informed that flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may cause delays to arrivals and departures.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 07:36 AM IST

Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, visiblity dropped to zero, airport warns of flight delays; Check full forecast here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The national capital woke up to a grim start on Monday, with a thick blanket of smog and dense fog engulfing several parts of the city, severely impacting visibility and disrupting daily life. The air quality index was recorded at 196 at 6:30 am, a reading that falls under the moderate category.

Air travel disrupted

The poor visibility conditions forced Delhi airport to shift operations to CAT III conditions, warning passengers about possible flight delays. The airport informed that flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may cause delays to arrivals and departures.

"Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may cause delays. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information or visit our official website. Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across all terminals to provide necessary support," Delhi airport said in a tweet at 6 am.

SpiceJet also issued a travel advisory, stating that departures, arrivals, and connecting flights in Delhi could be affected due to poor visibility.

Road traffic affected

The reduced visibility also impacted road traffic, with vehicles moving at reduced speeds on major roads and highways. In several areas, visibility dropped to below 50 meters, making it difficult for drivers to navigate. Visuals from areas such as Dhula Kuan showed vehicles moving at a snail's pace, while similar conditions were reported from Akshardham, where fog covered the area and affected the smooth flow of traffic.

Fog and smog grip North India

The fog and smog were not limited to Delhi, as other parts of north India also experienced dense fog, causing zero visibility at several airports, including Sarsawa, Agra, Bareilly, and Hindon in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Bhatinda in Punjab. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted moderate fog for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Air quality concerns

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the moderate category, with the average AQI at 196 at 6:30 am. Gurugram also fell in the moderate category with an AQI of 184, while Noida and Ghaziabad recorded poor air quality, with AQI levels of 202 and 246, respectively.

The department also noted that above-normal temperatures this month were resulting in fewer cold nights and warmer afternoons, as winter conditions recede earlier than usual.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India slashes Bangladesh aid by 50%, Chabahar port funding halted in Union Budget 2026, here's all you need to know
India slashes Bangladesh aid by 50%, Chabahar port funding halted in Union Budge
India-Pakistan tensions: New Delhi slams Islamabad over ‘false’ Balochistan violence allegations, urges focus on internal issues
India slams Pakistan over ‘false’ Balochistan violence allegations
Border 2 box office collection Day 10: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's film shows great jump on Sunday, beats Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Vicky Kaushal's Uri, earns...
Border 2 box office collection Day 10: Sunny, Varun's film crosses Rs 370 crore
Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, visiblity dropped to zero, airport warns of flight delays; Check full forecast here
Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, visiblity dropped to zero, airport warns
US-Iran tensions: Donald Trump hopeful about deal after Supreme Leader Khamenei warns of regional war
Donald Trump hopeful about deal after Supreme Leader Khamenei warns of war
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement