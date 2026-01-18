Attacks on Hindus unabated in Bangladesh, businessman beaten to death while defending employees
EU suspends trade deal with US amid Donald Trump's Greenland tariff threats, says, 'ratification will have to wait'
Indonesian plane, with 11 passengers onboard goes missing in mountainous region during 2-hour flight, large scale search operation on
Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, flights, trains affected as visibility drops to zero; AQI in 'severe' category
Is Donald Trump seeking USD 1 billion from countries for membership in a proposed ‘Board of Peace’? White House responds
US President Donald Trump targests 8 European countries over Greenland 'purchase', imposes 10% tariffs on Denmark, France, Germany, warns of 25% hike
Israel PM Netanyahu objects to US picks for Donald Trump led Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, says ‘runs contrary to policy’: Who are the members?
US President Donald Trump urges to end Khamenei’s rule in Iran amid growing tensions: ‘Time to look for new leadership'
Delhi-Patna Rajdhani express receives bomb threat, train halted for 31 minutes amid emergency security check
Uttar Pradesh: 15 districts to witness rapid development with Shamli-Gorakhpur expressway, land acquisition underway, check details
INDIA
Delhi-NCR struggled with dense fog, flights and trains services were hit as visibility reached zero. The capital continued to choke under severe air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 439 at 7 am today.
A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi and its adjoining NCR cities on Sunday, reducing visibility to near zero as biting cold conditions persisted across the region. The dense fog prompted several airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, to issue advisories, warning passengers to anticipate delays and to check their flight status. According to flight tracking website, Flightradar24, there was a 35% delay in departures and 27% delay in arrivals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The fog also hit dozens of trains, with delays stretching up to 12 hours. Several premium trains, including the Rajdhani, Duronto and Garib Rath Express trains, were among those affected. The railway administration scrambled to manage the situation, but passengers faced significant disruptions.
#WATCH | Delhi | A layer of toxic smog engulfs the national capital. Visuals from the Janpath Road. GRAP 4 invoked in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/wcTzm0T2V3— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026
According to the railway administration, among the affected trains are:
12436 Anand Vihar–Jaynagar Garib Rath Express
22362 New Delhi–Rajendra Nagar Amrit Bharat Express
15657 Delhi–Kamakhya Brahmaputra Mail
20802 New Delhi–Islampur Magadh Express
13151 Howrah–Jammu Tawi Kolkata Express
12310 New Delhi–Rajendra Nagar Patna Rajdhani Express
12274 New Delhi–Howrah Duronto Express
13258 Anand Vihar–Danapur Jansadharan Express
19436 Asansol–Ahmedabad Weekly Express
12392 New Delhi–Rajgir Shramjeevi Express
12354 Lal Kuan–Howrah Express
12818 Anand Vihar–Hatia Swarna Jayanti Jharkhand Express
Compounding the situation, the capital continued to choke under severe air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 439 at 7 am today. In response to the worsening air quality, authorities implemented curbs under GRAP-IV, the strictest anti-pollution measures, on Saturday. The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) declared a ban on the entry of truck traffic into the city, except for those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services.
With the air quality in Delhi plummeting to the ‘severe’ category, the CAQM imposed Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of short-term emergency measures taken to combat air pollution.
Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.2 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"Minimum temperatures are expected to begin rising gradually from January 17 to 20, with light winter rainfall activity likely over the next few days," said Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency. He added that another cold spell is forecast between January 23 and 26, when temperatures are expected to dip again.
Classes for school students, except for those in Grade 10 and 12, will be shifted to ‘hybrid mode’ in Delhi and in neighbouring districts, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar. Notably, existing restrictions under GRAP 1, 2, and 3 will continue to remain in force.