Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, AQI hits ‘severe’ mark; Over 200 flights delayed, 6 cancelled, airlines issue advisories

The national capital, Delhi, woke up to a chilly morning on Monday, with air quality deteriorating as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 402 at 8 am, slipping into the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With visibility dropping to zero, nearly 200 flights were delayed, while six were cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. According to FlightRadar24 data, at least 144 departures and 51 arrivals were delayed at the IGI Airport, with airlines struggling to cope with the challenging weather conditions.

For comparison, the city recorded an AQI of 390 at 4 pm on December 28, placing it in the 'very poor' category. According to the CPCB, several areas across the city recorded worse air quality, with AQI levels exceeding 400.

Area-wise pollution level

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 455, while Bawana registered 411. Several other locations across the capital also witnessed severe pollution levels. Areas such as Wazirpur (443), Rohini (442), Punjabi Bagh (426), and Patparganj (431) saw further deterioration in air quality, settling in the 'severe' category, according to CPCB data.

However, some areas of the city had relatively better air quality than others, yet still fell into the 'very poor' category. For instance, Dwarka Sector 8 recorded an AQI of 400, falling in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB data. IGI Airport T3 (318), IIT Delhi (358), and Najafgarh (353) also recorded similar results, entering the 'very poor' category.

Additionally, a dense fog blanketed the city, sharply reducing visibility. Many motorists were seen driving with their headlights on, while the conditions were causing discomfort for residents. In Anand Vihar, thick fog settled amid poor air quality. Similar foggy conditions were also witnessed in several areas, including Dhaula Kuan, Akshardham, Dwarka, and Kartavya Path this morning.

Airlines issue advisories

Several airlines issued advisories to passengers, urging them to check flight status before heading to the airport. IndiGo Airlines said fluctuating visibility in Delhi had led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual at Delhi and Hindon airport. "Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilise, and flights will depart as planned. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you onboard soon," the airline said.

Air India had also issued an advisory on Sunday evening, warning passengers of expected flight delays due to foggy conditions. "If you are flying with us tomorrow, we encourage you to check your flight status here before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey," Air India said.

#TravelAdvisory



Weather forecast for tomorrow morning indicates dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which is likely to impact flight operations.



We have taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions (learn more at https://t.co/RJc1tVFxuD).… — Air India (@airindia) December 28, 2025

SpiceJet also urged passengers to allow extra time, citing poor visibility in Delhi that was expected to impact normal flight operations.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 28, 2025

IMD prediction

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted dense to very dense fog for parts of north India over the next few days. Fog is likely to persist during night and early morning hours across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Uttar Pradesh till December 31, while east Uttar Pradesh may continue to see reduced visibility till January 1, with gradual improvement thereafter.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Delhi on December 29, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius and the minimum settling at 7 degrees Celsius.