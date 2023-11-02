Headlines

Delhi NCR chokes as Anand Vihar records 999 AQI; 'hazardous' haze engulfs Noida, Haryana, Punjab

India

Delhi NCR chokes as Anand Vihar records 999 AQI; ‘hazardous’ haze engulfs Noida, Haryana, Punjab

Delhi NCR air quality further dipped in the ‘hazardous’ category with Delhi’s Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 999, making the air poisonous for the citizens.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

The air quality of Delhi NCR is seeing yet another downward spiral as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital’s Anand Vihar area was recorded at a whopping 999, with a toxic and poisonous haze engulfing the entire area throughout the day.

Sunlight in Delhi NCR remained bleak through November 2 as the air quality of the national capital touched an all time low this season, with the overall average of around 500 across the city. To combat this, the Delhi government has implemented Phase III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

While many parts of Delhi recorded an AQI in the ‘hazardous’ category, as it touched 500 in multiple areas, the AQI in Noida breached the 450 mark, creating a toxic environment for all NCR citizens, making them more prone to respiratory diseases.

According to weather agency aqicn.org, the AQI of Delhi’s Anand Vihar was recorded at 999 around 2 pm, while Noida’s Sector 62 logged 469 AQI. The AQI in many parts of Delhi was above 500, as per the weather update website.

The central government on Thursday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as a thick layer of pungent haze obscured the national capital's skyline with pollution levels entering the "severe" zone for the first time this season.

While scientists warned of a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR over the next two weeks, doctors expressed concerns about a potential rise in respiratory problems. The Delhi government has also called an emergency meeting on Friday to review the situation.

Not only this, but the Delhi government has also ordered all primary schools to be shut for the next two days in view of the toxic haze surrounding the city. Delhi hospitals are also seeing a spike in respiratory problems, due to which many offices and schools are contemplating resorting to online mode of function for the time being.

(With PTI inputs)

