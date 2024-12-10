The weather forecast suggests that from December 9 to 11, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over the western Himalayan region, with possible light rain or drizzle in Delhi as well.

Delhi-NCR is gearing up for a significant drop in temperatures this week, with forecasts predicting a chilling plunge to as low as 3 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that a cold wave will grip the northern regions, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, lasting until December 14. As of Monday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was around 8 degrees Celsius. However, this is expected to worsen in the coming days due to early snowfall in the northern states and isolated rainfall that could sweep across the national capital and neighboring areas.



The IMD has also warned of light to moderate rain in parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday, attributed to a Western Disturbance affecting the region. Additionally, thick fog is anticipated on December 9 and 10, which may reduce visibility and disrupt traffic conditions.



The weather forecast suggests that from December 9 to 11, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over the western Himalayan region, with possible light rain or drizzle in Delhi as well. The IMD noted that mist may also be present during the nights, contributing to the overall winter chill.