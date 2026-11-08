Delhi-NCR AQI Update: National Capital wakes up to smoggy Diwali as AQI nears 'severe' mark

Readings from other key locations also pointed to poor air quality. The Akshardham temple area recorded an AQI of 336, while Anand Vihar registered 328, both falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

Delhi woke up to a thick layer of smog on Diwali morning on Sunday, with air quality in the ‘Very Poor’ category across several parts of the capital. The AQI around India Gate was 398, as per the CPCB, close to the 400 mark.

Readings from other key locations also pointed to poor air quality. The Akshardham temple area recorded an AQI of 336, while Anand Vihar registered 328, both falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

Haze covers India Gate, Akshardham on Diwali

ANI visuals showed hazy conditions around India Gate and Akshardham early on Diwali morning. The India Gate and Akshardham visuals were shot at 6:30 am, while the Anand Vihar visuals were recorded at 5:25 am.

The CPCB classifies AQI between 301 and 400 as ‘Very Poor’, and above 400 as ‘Severe’. While the city average had not crossed the severe threshold, large parts of the capital were already experiencing pollution at that level.

The ‘Severe’ category can harm even healthy people and seriously affect those with existing respiratory or other health problems. Prolonged exposure to ‘Very Poor’ air can also cause breathing-related illness.

The Delhi government brought in a series of measures ahead of the winter pollution season, with its action plan in force from November 1. Under the ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ policy, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate are not allowed to purchase fuel. Vehicles registered outside Delhi that fail to meet BS-VI emission norms have also been stopped from entering the capital, with exemptions for CNG and electric vehicles.