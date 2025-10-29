FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR AQI Update: National Capital's air quality remains 'very poor', GRAP II norms in place as pollution continues to bite

Why Kantara Chapter One dropping early on OTT, despite its blockbuster run? Producer reveals REAL reason: 'It’s more of an...'

Amid thaw in ties, India and China hold talks regarding border dispute: 'Both sides agreed to...'

US firms accused of running H-1B visa scam, exploiting Indian workers, says former DOGE architect, WATCH

8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike can central government employees expect?

Amid inheritence battle, Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev makes her BIG MOVE, stuns Karisma Kapoor and others by visiting..

Cyclone Montha: One dead, thousands evacuated as storm weakens over coastal Andhra, IMD predicts...

Donald Trump's sharp warning to Hamas amid reports of ceasefire violations: 'If you don't behave...'

Amid divorce rumours, Mahhi Vij ADMITS missing daughter Tara, REACTS to Jay Bhanushali's Japan vacay reel, calls their little one...

Meet woman, daughter of IAS, who cracked UPSC exam to became Arunachal Pradesh's first female IPS officer, recently received praise Anand Mahindra due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR AQI Update: National Capital's air quality remains 'very poor', GRAP II norms in place as pollution continues to bite

Delhi-NCR AQI Update: National Capital's air quality remains 'very poor'

Meet woman, daughter of IAS, who cracked UPSC exam to became Arunachal Pradesh's first female IPS officer, recently received praise Anand Mahindra due to...

Meet woman, daughter of IAS, who cracked UPSC exam to became Arunachal Pradesh's

OIC again rakes up Kashmir issue, but stays silent on protests in PoK

OIC again rakes up Kashmir issue, stays silent on protests in PoK

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR AQI Update: National Capital's air quality remains 'very poor', GRAP II norms in place as pollution continues to bite

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in RK Puram area of southwest Delhi remains "very poor" at 308, as of 7:00 AM on Wednesday. Read here to know full forecast.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 09:20 AM IST

Delhi-NCR AQI Update: National Capital's air quality remains 'very poor', GRAP II norms in place as pollution continues to bite
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in Delhi on Wednesday morning remained under the "very poor" and "poor" categories in most places, while the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) II norms are already in place. Additionally, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has prohibited the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered outside the national capital that are non-compliant with BS-VI emission standards.

    According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in RK Puram area of southwest Delhi remains "very poor" at 308, as of 7:00 AM on Wednesday. The AQI at Anand Vihar also remains "very poor" at 307.

    Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 302, followed by Bawana at 322, both in the "very poor" category. AQI in the Dwarka Sector 8 area remains at 298 under the "poor" category, 306 in ITO, and 294 in Nehru Nagar under the "poor" category.

    Around Akshardham, the AQI was recorded at 307, which also falls under the "very poor" category.At India Gate, CPCB records the AQI in the area at 282, in the "poor" category, as people lament the ill effects of pollution on their health.

    Truck-mounted water sprinkler was deployed at Lodhi Road as AQI touches 226 in the 'poor' category according to CPCB.The CAQM has prohibited the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered outside the national capital that remain non-compliant with BS-VI emission standards from November 1.

    The official notification issued by CAQM states earlier, "The Commission with a view to abate air pollution caused by high volume of transport/commercial goods vehicles entering into Delhi, in exercise of its powers conferred under Section 12(1) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2O21, issued Statutory Direction No. 88 dated 23.04.2025, directing for a strict ban on entry of all transport/ commercial goods vehicles viz. LGVs, MGVs and HGVs, other than BSVI, CNG, LNG and EVs, into the NCT of Delhi w.e.f. O1.11.2025 except such vehicles registered in Delhi.

    "According to the notification, non-BS-VI compliant commercial goods vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi only until October 31, 2026.

    The Delhi government completed two consecutive cloud seeding operations as part of its robust air quality management strategy.

    Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that with this move, the national capital has taken an unprecedented, science-first step by adopting cloud seeding as a tool to control air pollution. "Our focus is to assess how much rainfall can be triggered under Delhi's real-life humidity conditions. With every trial, science guides our actions--for the winter and all year round."

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Delhi-NCR AQI Update: National Capital's air quality remains 'very poor', GRAP II norms in place as pollution continues to bite
    Delhi-NCR AQI Update: National Capital's air quality remains 'very poor'
    Why Kantara Chapter One dropping early on OTT, despite its blockbuster run? Producer reveals REAL reason: 'It’s more of an...'
    Why Kantara Chapter One dropping early on OTT, despite its blockbuster run?
    Amid thaw in ties, India and China hold talks regarding border dispute: 'Both sides agreed to...'
    Amid thaw in ties, India and China hold talks regarding border dispute
    US firms accused of running H-1B visa scam, exploiting Indian workers, says former DOGE architect, WATCH
    US firms accused of running H-1B visa scam, exploiting Indian workers, says...
    8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike can central government employees expect?
    8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike can central government employees...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE