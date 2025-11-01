FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi's air quality saw a marginal improvement on Saturday(November 1, 2025), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining a "poor" category at 233 at 6 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This is a drop from Friday, when the AQI was recorded at 288. The improvement is attributed to the combined efforts of the Delhi government, municipal agencies, and favorable weather conditions. However, the city still experiences pollution-related challenges, and authorities are working to sustain the improvement. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 07:45 AM IST

Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality further improves but remains in 'poor' category, GRAP Stage II in effect
Delhi's air quality saw a marginal improvement on Saturday(November 1, 2025), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining a "poor" category at 233 at 6 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This is a drop from Friday, when the AQI was recorded at 288. The improvement is attributed to the combined efforts of the Delhi government, municipal agencies, and favorable weather conditions. However, the city still experiences pollution-related challenges, and authorities are working to sustain the improvement. 

Delhi-NCR AQI levels today

According to the CPCB-developed SAMEER mobile application, the AQI was recorded at 221 in Noida, 225 in Ghaziabad, 224 in Gurugram, and 185 in Faridabad.  For the unversed, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe, according to the CPCB.

The national capital has seen a persistent decline in air quality post-Diwali, triggering Stage-II restrictions, when pollution levels consistently fall in the “very poor” category and calls for several restrictions to reduce emissions. With Stage-II now in force, officials are closely monitoring pollution levels, expecting unfavourable conditions to continue in the coming week due to stable atmospheric conditions. Stage-II restrictions aim to reduce emissions and mitigate pollution-related health risks.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that the national capital recorded its best air quality between January and October this year in eight years, excluding the lockdown year of 2020.  Noting that the AQI in Delhi-NCR is consistently improving, the commission pointed out that there was not a single 'severe' air quality day (AQI above 400) in Delhi during the first ten months of 2025, a first since 2018. It also noted that Delhi's transition from monsoon to post-monsoon winds typically brings weaker and drier conditions that limit pollutant dispersion and can worsen air quality.

Delhi cloud seeding effort

As part of the air quality management strategy, the Delhi Government completed two consecutive cloud seeding operations. The cloud seeding scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the national capital was put on hold, given the insufficient moisture in the clouds. According to a statement issued by IIT Kanpur, the process is highly dependent on the right atmospheric conditions. The data shows a measurable reduction of 6 to 10 per cent in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations, indicating that even under limited moisture conditions, cloud seeding can contribute to improved air quality. 

