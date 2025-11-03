Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' at many places; Anand Vihar at 364, Chandni Chowk at...

The air quality data revealed that most of the 39 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded an AQI above 300, falling into the "very poor" category. Areas such as Anand Vihar (371), Bawana (371), Burari Crossing (384), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (331), Mundka (343), Narela (386), and Rohini (363).

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated further on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324 at 6:05 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several areas in the national capital saw the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceed the 'severe' mark, with readings exceeding 400 on Sunday.



Delhi-NCR AQI today

The air quality data revealed that most of the 39 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded an AQI above 300, falling into the "very poor" category. Areas such as Anand Vihar (371), Bawana (371), Burari Crossing (384), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (331), Mundka (343), Narela (386), Rohini (363), and Wazirpur (389) were among the affected areas. The poor air quality wasn't limited to Delhi, as neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) also recorded "very poor" air quality, including Noida (311), Ghaziabad (334), and Gurugram (304). According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

By 4 pm on Sunday, Delhi's air quality situation worsened, with five of the 39 active monitoring stations slipping into the "severe" zone. These stations included Burari with an AQI of 404, Chandni Chowk with 404, RK Puram with 401, Vivek Vihar with 402, and Wazirpur with 418. Furthermore, 30 other stations reported AQI levels in the "very poor" range, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Steps by the Delhi authorities to combat air pollution

Authorities have deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers and other dust control measures across several parts of the city to mitigate the rising pollution levels. To control the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned the entry of all BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles that are not registered in Delhi from November 1. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.The decision, aimed at discouraging the use of private vehicles, will see parking charges double for off-road and indoor parking areas managed by the NDMC.