Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality further declines as cases of stubble burning rise in Punjab; Anand Vihar at 392, Chandni Chowk at 414

Delhi-NCR's air quality index (AQI) has been experiencing significant fluctuations over the past four days. After hitting 279 (Poor) on Wednesday, the AQI surged to 373 (Very Poor) on Thursday. Although it improved to 218 (Poor) on Friday, the city’s air quality deteriorated again on Saturday.

The air quality in the national capital worsened but remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning as the overall AQI recorded at 7 am was 338. According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI recorded at several monitoring stations of Delhi was 'very poor' while some stations also recorded 'severe' air quality.



Delhi-NCR pollution levels today

As of 7 am, the AQI reported at Anand Vihar was 392, Alipur 381, Ashok Vihar 404, Burari Crossing 412, Chandani Chowk 414, Dwarka Sector-8 407, ITO 312, Jahangirpuri 402, Mandir Marg 376, Mundka 404, Najafgarh 373, Narela 388, Okhla Phase-2 382, Patparganj 378, Punjabi Bagh 403, RK Puram 421, Rohini 415 and Sirifort 403, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to CPCB, the AQI at Noida(Sector 1) was 358, Ghaziabad(Indirapuram) was 312, and Gurugram(Sector 51) was 411 as of 7 am.



Delhi-NCR's air quality index (AQI) has been experiencing significant fluctuations over the past four days. After hitting 279 (Poor) on Wednesday, the AQI surged to 373 (Very Poor) on Thursday. Although it improved to 218 (Poor) on Friday, the city’s air quality deteriorated again on Saturday, with an AQI of 303, falling back into the 'Very Poor' category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.



Stubble burning, vehicle emissions

With a surge in stubble burning cases in Punjab, which reported 442 farm fires on Saturday, the highest single-day count this season, Delhi's air quality has sharply declined. Experts attribute the fluctuating AQI to vehicle emissions, waste burning, industrial pollution, and regional smoke, which worsens when wind direction and temperature trap pollutants.

To control the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned the entry of all BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles that are not registered in Delhi from November 1. Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality. The decision, aimed at discouraging the use of private vehicles, will see parking charges double for off-road and indoor parking areas managed by the NDMC.