HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR AQI: Thick smog engulfs National Capital as air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; Flight operations affected

The lowest AQI levels, still in the "very poor" range, were recorded at Shadipur (309), IHBAS-Dilshad Garden (336), Aya Nagar (367), Lodhi Road-IITM (368), Lodhi Road-IMD (374), and IGI Airport-T3 (379). Read here to know area-wise pollution levels

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 08:18 AM IST

Delhi-NCR AQI: Thick smog engulfs National Capital as air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; Flight operations affected
Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to a toxic reality on Tuesday, December 23, with air quality slipping into the "severe" category. The Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer mobile application data revealed that the capital's AQI stood at 414, with only 11 out of 40 pollution monitoring stations recording air quality in the "very poor" category, ranging from 301 to 400.

AQI levels across the city

The lowest AQI levels, still in the "very poor" range, were recorded at Shadipur (309), IHBAS-Dilshad Garden (336), Aya Nagar (367), Lodhi Road-IITM (368), Lodhi Road-IMD (374), and IGI Airport-T3 (379). On the other hand, the highest AQI levels were recorded at Nehru Nagar (453), Okhla Phase 2 (452), Mundka (451), Jahangirpuri (447), Vivek Vihar (446), Ashok Vihar and Sirifort (444), and RK Puran (443). Three stations — Dwarka Sector 8, Punjabi Bagh, and Wazirpur — recorded AQI at 440.

The surrounding national capital region wasn't spared either. Ghaziabad recorded an overall AQI of 415, with severe AQI levels at Indirapuram (407), Loni (414), and Vasundhara (456). Greater Noida's overall AQI stood at 373, with Knowledge Park-V station recording AQI at 407. Noida's overall AQI fell in the severe category at 426, with three out of four stations — Sector 125 (420), Sector 1 (460), and Sector 116 (426) — reporting severe AQI levels.

Transport services hit

The poor air quality and dense fog also wrought havoc on transport services. Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were affected, with multiple passenger advisories issued by airport authorities.

In an advisory issued at 4 am, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport", while adding that “all flight operations are presently normal."

Passengers were advised to remain in touch with their respective airlines for updated information on their flights.

Train services in the region were also disrupted, causing inconvenience to passengers. Several trains were reported to be running behind schedule, while a few were cancelled, according to early morning visuals and information from the New Delhi Railway Station.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
