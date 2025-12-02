Delhi-NCR AQI on December 2, 2025: Air quality declines to 'very poor' levels, AQI reaches 333; check areawise pollution levels

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category as the Air Quality Index(AQI) recorded 333 as of 8 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB). Most of the areas were seen to be blanketed by a layer of smog. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 09:14 AM IST

    Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category as the Air Quality Index(AQI) recorded 333 as of 8 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB). Most of the areas were seen to be blanketed by a layer of smog. 

    Delhi-NCR AQI today

    The AQI in the Anand Vihar area of Delhi was around 383, categorised as 'Very Poor' by CPCB. Akshardham Temple was also seen blanketed in smog, with the AQI at 383. The ITO area had an AQI (Air Quality Index) of about 331. The Ghazipur area was reported to be 383, and India Gate and Kartavya Path recorded  AQI of 312. The AQI of AIIMS was seen to be slightly better, with the AQI of around 277.Bawana recorded an AQI of 392, Chandni Chowk at 400, Dwarka at 325, ITO at 334, Jahangirpuri at 351, Mundka at 361, Narela at 368, Patparganj at 359, and Rohini at 355. 

    The air quality in the national capital region has also declined, as Gurugram recorded an AQI of.307, Faridabad at 283, Ghaziabad at 348, Noida at 300, and Greater Noida at 306.  For those unaware, according to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good",  AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category. The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", and "Severe" includes AQI values from 401 to 500. 

    Delhi-NCR pollution levels 

    The air quality scenario in Delhi-NCR has reportedly shown a consistent improvement this year, with the region recording its lowest average AQI for the January-November period in the last eight years, excluding 2020 -- the COVID-19 lockdown year, according to data shared, reported by ANI. As per official figures, Delhi's average AQI between January and November 2025 stood at 187, an improvement over 201 in 2024, 190 in 2023, 199 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 203 in 2019, and 213 in 2018. The period also saw a significant reduction in the number of days with "Severe" air quality. Only three days recorded a daily average AQI above 400 this year, compared with 11 in 2024, 12 in 2023, and 17 in 2021. Notably, no day in 2025 so far has recorded AQI levels above 450 ('Severe+'), unlike previous years. 
     

    Advertisement