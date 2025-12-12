Delhi-NCR AQI on December 12, 2025: Air quality worsens, crosses 400-mark in Jahangirpuri; check area-wise pollution levels

Meanwhile, in other localities, the pollution levels were markedly higher, with the AQI crossing the 400 mark, placing it in the 'severe' category. Jahangipuri area hit AQI of 401, indicating a severe level, according to CPCB as of 7 am.

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Friday, with a thick layer of smog covering parts of the city, limiting visibility. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 324 at 6 am in the national capital. Several monitoring stations across the city reported pollution levels firmly in the range of 'very poor' to 'severe' bracket.



According to Central Pollution Control Board, several other key stations, including Anand Vihar (386), Ashok Vihar (374), Bawana (365), Burari (350), Dwarka (335), Lodhi Road 233, ITO Delhi (354), Mundka (371)Chandni Chowk (362), Narela (365), Nehru Nagar (362), Patparganj(334), Punjabi Bagh (360), Rohini (384), and Wazirpur (382) remained in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi. Meanwhile, in other localities, the pollution levels were markedly higher, with the AQI crossing the 400 mark, placing it in the 'severe' category. Jahangipuri area hit AQI of 401, indicating a severe level, according to CPCB as of 7 am.



According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

CM Rekha Gupta on Delhi's deteriorating air quality



Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured residents that the government is taking action on all fronts to tackle pollution in the National Capital. She further reiterated that the fight against pollution in Delhi is ongoing in a continuous mission mode. Speaking to reporters, Gupta said work to install mist at electric poles is ongoing to help reduce pollution."Our fight against pollution in Delhi continues non-stop in mission mode. Smoke, dust, vehicle emissions, open garbage burning, and wood burning--these factors together create a layer of pollution in the air. The Delhi Government is working on each element which contributes to pollution..... In Delhi, work to install mist at electric poles is ongoing...To stop this, the government is active on every front," CM Gupta told reporters.