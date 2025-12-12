INDIA

Delhi-NCR AQI on December 12, 2025: Air quality worsens, crosses 350-mark in Chandni Chowk, Anand Vihar; check area-wise pollution levels

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Friday, with a thick layer of smog covering parts of the city, limiting visibility. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 324 at 6 am in the national capital. Several monitoring stations across the city reported pollution levels firmly in the range of 'very poor' to 'severe' bracket.

