Delhi-NCR AQI on December 1, 2025: Air quality remains 'poor'; Anand Vihar, Bawana, and other localities record 'very poor' levels

Many areas across the city recorded a 'very poor' AQI, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 323, Ashok Nagar recording an AQI of 304, and Bawana reporting 337.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 06:59 AM IST

Delhi-NCR AQI on December 1, 2025: Air quality remains 'poor'; Anand Vihar, Bawana, and other localities record 'very poor' levels
As winter set in, a thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital, Delhi, on Monday morning. The city's air quality remains in the 'Poor' category, with an AQI of 297 at 6 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city had recorded an AQI of 279 at 4 pm on November 30. The city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category despite slight fluctuations. 

Delhi-NCR AQI on December 1, 2025

Many areas across the city recorded a 'very poor' AQI, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 323, Ashok Nagar recording an AQI of 304, and Bawana reporting 337. Other prominent areas, including Jahangirpuri (319), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (311), and Burari Crossing (304), also fell under the 'very poor' category. 

The air quality in the national capital region also remained in the 'poor category' with Gurugram reporting an AQI of 218, Faridabad at 228, Ghaziabad at 269, Greater Noida at 257, and Noida at 316, according to CPCB. 

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) NCR and Adjoining Areas on Saturday has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the entire NCR, directing the measures for 'Severe' AQI category under GRAP Stage IV to be taken under GRAP Stage III, a press release said. According to a press release by CAQM, as measures under GRAP IV are now under GRAP III, the NCR State Governments/GNCTD will decide whether public, municipal, and private offices can operate at 50 per cent strength, with the rest working from home. The Central Government may decide to permit work from home for employees in central government offices.

Delhi air quality in Jan-Nov 2025

Meanwhile, the air quality scenario in Delhi-NCR has shown a consistent improvement this year, with the region recording its lowest average AQI for the January-November period in the last eight years, excluding 2020 -- the COVID-19 lockdown year, according to data shared on Sunday. As per official figures, Delhi's average AQI between January and November 2025 stood at 187, an improvement over 201 in 2024, 190 in 2023, 199 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 203 in 2019, and 213 in 2018. The period also saw a significant reduction in the number of days with "Severe" air quality. Only three days recorded a daily average AQI above 400 this year, compared with 11 in 2024, 12 in 2023, and 17 in 2021. Notably, no day in 2025 so far has recorded AQI levels above 450 ('Severe+'), unlike previous years. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

