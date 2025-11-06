FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-NCR AQI, November 6: National Capital's air quality remains in 'poor' category, shows no signs of improvement; Check area-wise AQI levels here

Despite improvements on Wednesday, Delhi's air quality remained "poor," with an overall AQI of 202. Read here to know full forecast.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Delhi residents experienced a hazy morning as air quality remained in the "poor" category, with no immediate improvement. Visuals from various parts of the capital depicted a dense layer of smog, reducing visibility during the morning. This haze caused discomfort for commuters and tourists, obscuring the city's typical activity.

Air quality readings on Thursday

Data from SAFAR indicated that Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 264 at 8:20 am, classified as "poor." The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an AQI of 230 around Kartavya Path. These figures confirmed unhealthy air quality for many residents, with the smog continuing throughout the day.

Despite improvements on Wednesday, Delhi's air quality remained "poor," with an overall AQI of 202, thanks to favorable wind conditions that helped disperse pollutants. Satellite data revealed 94 stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, 13 in Haryana, and 74 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Recent fluctuations in AQI

The capital's air quality slightly improved on Tuesday, with the AQI at 291, classified as "poor," compared to Sunday's 366 ("very poor"). Since Diwali, the city's air quality has varied between "poor" and "very poor" categories, occasionally reaching the "severe" zone.

IMD prediction

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 30.4 °C, 1.6 degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature settled at 18.4 °C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department forecast mainly clear skies for Thursday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 32 °C and 18 °C, respectively.

As per AQI categorisation, a reading of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. This scale helps residents gauge the health risks associated with the day‑to‑day air they breathe, and the current readings place Delhi firmly in the “poor" range, urging caution especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
