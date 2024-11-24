Several areas in the city are still in the ‘Severe’ category and the AQI went as high as 412.

A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Sunday morning as the city's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category. The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 366 at 7 am on Sunday while it was 412 at 4 pm on Saturday.

Area-Wise AQI In Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 412

Ashok Vihar: 392

Aya Nagar: 313

Bawana: 401

Burari Crossing: 362

Chandni Chowk: 353

Dwarka-Sector 8: 400

IGI Airport (T3): 327

Dilshad Garden: 380

Jahangirpuri: 402

Mundka: 386

Najafgarh: 319

Narela: 410

North Campus, DU: 348

Patparganj: 388

Punjabi Bagh: 370

Pusa: 327

RK Puram: 373

Rohini: 382

Shadipur: 385

Sonia Vihar: 408

Vivek Vihar: 404

Wazirpur: 409

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 500 ‘severe’, and above 500 ‘severe plus’.

Residents complained of breathing difficulties, fever and other health issues as they urged the concerned authorities to find a permanent solution to the rising pollution levels. "We have been facing problems due to the pollution. It has taken a toll on our daily life activities and we have also been facing issues in breathing as well," said a cyclist near India Gate.

Speaking to ANI, another person said that people would have to stay indoors and take precautions to protect their health. "The cars need to be checked properly and stubble burning needs to be checked to reduce the pollution. It has taken a toll on the lives of both adults and children. It is a time for everyone to stay indoors as of now," he said.

"The situation has been deteriorating day by day. People go out early in the morning to breathe fresh air but here we are breathing pollution in the morning. It is high time that steps need to be taken to tackle the problem. People should start using masks," said a pedestrian near the India Gate.

A resident near the Red Fort complained that apart from health issues, students cannot attend schools as most institutions remain closed while some switched to online classes. "The situation have become very worrisome. It is getting difficult to even breathe. Fever among people has rised, schools have closed, travel has been disrupted," he said.

In Agra, the iconic Taj Mahal looked ethereal amid a thin layer of smog. AQI was measured as 139 falling in the 'moderate' category as per CPCB data recorded at 8 am. Krishna, a tourist visiting the Taj Mahal said "We came here to visit the Taj Mahal because it was the weekend. However, the monument is barely visible due to the pollution and fog.""It is disappointing. We hope it clears up in some time," he added.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government and Police to immediately set up checkpoints on all 113 entry points to Delhi to check the entry of trucks in the national capital. It appointed 13 members of the Bar as court commissioners to visit the entry points to Delhi and verify whether entry of trucks is being stopped.

The apex court expressed dissatisfaction with the compliance of GRAP IV measures saying despite orders passed by the apex court and CAQM, there is a failure on the part of the Delhi government and Police to comply with clauses under GRAP stage IV.

"So far as complaince is concerned, we are not satisfied. Government has not stated clearly as to at how many entry points there are officers present to comply with measures of GRAP IV," it said. "We direct the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to ensure that checkposts are immediately set up at all 113 entry points," the bench ordered.

As per the GRAP-IV restrictions imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the entry of trucks is prohibited to Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution. Keeping in view the rising level of pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing restrictions like bans on truck entry and a halt to public construction projects.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged Chief Secretary Dharmendra for strict enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the worsening air quality in the national capital. The minister highlighted the need for coordinated efforts in all departments to implement the Winter Action Plan-2024 and achieve sustained improvements in air quality.

Rai directed that all departments should also submit daily reports on actions taken and the progress made in implementing GRAP. He stressed the importance of strict enforcement mechanisms to penalize violators of air pollution norms.

(with inputs from ANI)