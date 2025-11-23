Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality turns 'severe' as AQI reading soars to 435

A layer of thick smog engulfed several areas, showing little to no improvement from Sunday morning's AQI of 359.

The national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 381 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Bawana recorded the highest AQI level of 435 at 7 am, falling under the 'severe' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 313, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of toxic smog lingers in the air of Anand Vihar, as the Central Pollution Control Board reported that the Air Quality Index in the area is 429, categorised as 'very poor'.

Measures under GRAP IV to be imposed under GRAP III

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) NCR and Adjoining Areas has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the entire NCR, directed to impose the measures for 'Severe' AQI category under GRAP Stage IV to be taken under GRAP Stage III, a press release said.

According to a press release by CAQM, as measures under GRAP IV are now under GRAP III, the NCR State Governments/GNCTD will decide whether public, municipal, and private offices can operate at 50 per cent strength, with the rest working from home.

The Central Government may decide to permit work from home for employees in central government offices.

Meanwhile, directing a change in the schedule of GRAP, the measures currently under GRAP Stage II will be taken under GRAP Stage I. Now under GRAP I, the government will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of alternate power-generating sets/ equipment, and synchronise traffic movements and deploy adequate personnel at intersections/traffic congestion points for smooth flow of traffic.

Other measures include alerts in newspapers/TV/ radio to advise people about air pollution levels and do's and don'ts for minimising polluting activities. Augment public transport services through CNG/electric buses and metro services by inducting additional fleet and increasing the frequency of service. Introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel, the press release said.

The following measures currently under GRAP Stage III will be taken under GRAP Stage II. In the new GRAP II, GNCTD and NCR State Governments will stagger timings for public offices and municipal bodies in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. State Governments may decide to stagger timings for public offices and municipal bodies in other areas of NCR. Central Government may decide on staggering of timings of Central Government offices in Delhi-NCR, the release added.

GRAP is an emergency response mechanism for the entire NCR, based on Average AQI levels and forecasts for meteorological/ weather conditions in Delhi, that brings together multiple stakeholders, implementing agencies and authorities in NCR to respond to situations of deteriorating air quality in the region. GRAP for NCR has been formulated after careful consideration of scientific data, stakeholder consultations, expert recommendations, along with field experience and learnings in the past years.

(With inputs from ANI)