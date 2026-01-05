FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category, AQI reaches at..., dense fog disrupts flight operations

On Monday, most parts of the city recorded "poor" to "very poor" air quality, with several areas seeing pollution levels worsen further. Some of the most polluted areas included Chandni Chowk, which recorded an AQI of 343, making it one of the worst-hit locations.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 08:25 AM IST

Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category, AQI reaches at..., dense fog disrupts flight operations
Delhi's brief respite from polluted air came to an end on Sunday, with the air quality slipping back into the "very poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 298, in the "poor" category, at 8 am and further deteriorated to 300 by 11 am, according to official data. This came just two days after strong winds had briefly improved pollution levels.

Pollution levels worse in several areas

On Monday, most parts of the city recorded "poor" to "very poor" air quality, with several areas seeing pollution levels worsen further. Some of the most polluted areas included Chandni Chowk, which recorded an AQI of 343, making it one of the worst-hit locations. Jahangirpuri also reported very poor air at 326, while Vivek Vihar stood at 321.

Other heavily polluted pockets included Anand Vihar (323), Nehru Nagar (329), Rohini (313), Wazirpur (313) and IHBAS Dilshad Garden (310), all indicating very unhealthy breathing conditions.

Several industrial and residential zones also saw high pollution levels. Ashok Vihar and Okhla Phase-2 both recorded an AQI of 304, while Sirifort stood at 306. Areas like Patparganj (295), Dwarka Sector-8 (294), Narela (292), R K Puram (296) and Sonia Vihar (298) continued to remain in the upper end of the poor category.

Fog disrupts flight operations

Meanwhile, flight operations were disrupted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Several flights of IndiGo and Air India were seen delayed due to dense fog conditions in the capital. 

As many as 20 arrivals and 23 departures were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport as of 10 pm on Sunday, officials said.

IMD prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense to very dense fog conditions across North India for the next seven days, with cold day conditions likely in some pockets. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 7.4°C, 0.5°C above normal, compared to 8.1°C a day earlier.

IMD forecasts show minimum temperatures of 7–9°C on Monday and 8–10°C on Tuesday, with "no significant change in minimum temperatures in the next 24 hours". The maximum temperature stood at 17.3°C, unchanged from Saturday, and is expected to range between 17 and 19°C on Monday.

The CPCB classifies air quality as "moderate" when AQI is between 101 and 200, "poor" between 201 and 300, and "very poor" between 301 and 400. AQI levels beyond 400 are categorised as "severe".

