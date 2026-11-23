According to the CPCB, Punjabi Bagh recorded the highest AQI among the listed monitoring stations at 282, followed by Bawana at 273 and Chandni Chowk at 271, all falling in the 'poor' category.

Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality on Monday morning, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 249 at 8 am, while Punjabi Bagh emerged as the most polluted among the listed monitoring stations with an AQI of 282, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi AQI remains 'poor'

According to the CPCB, Punjabi Bagh recorded the highest AQI among the listed monitoring stations at 282, followed by Bawana at 273 and Chandni Chowk at 271, all falling in the 'poor' category.

Meanwhile, Anand Vihar (237), Ashok Vihar (240), Narela (239), Okhla Phase 2 (213), Rohini (252), Sonia Vihar (215), Patparganj (208), Mandir Marg (225), Major Dhyan Chand Stadium (202), Alipur (246), IGI Airport Terminal 3 (217) and RK Puram (252) also recorded air quality in the 'poor' category.

However, Vasundhara Enclave recorded a relatively better AQI of 170, placing it in the 'moderate' category.According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor ', and 401-500 'severe'.

Delhi-NCR to see clear skies in next 5 days: IMD

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies across Delhi-NCR over the next five days, with mist and shallow fog likely during morning hours on November 23 and 24.

The district-wise forecast, issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, on November 22, indicates that similar weather conditions are expected across all districts of Delhi, including North, South, East, West, Central and New Delhi, as well as neighbouring areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

The IMD has further forecast mist and shallow fog at many places across the region on November 25 and 26, with moderate fog likely at isolated places on November 25 and a few places on November 26 during morning hours. The forecast suggests that foggy conditions could become more widespread towards the end of the five-day period, potentially affecting morning visibility across parts of Delhi-NCR.

CAQM ranks Delhi states on pollution

Earlier on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) began assessing and ranking Delhi and neighbouring states on their performance in implementing measures to combat air pollution, with its 2026 report card covering progress up to October and highlighting significant gaps across several key areas, including industrial inspections, waste management, public transport and pollution-monitoring infrastructure.

According to the State Action Plan-2026 report card, none of the four states and Delhi have established the targeted number of green crematoriums. Against a combined target of 421 green crematoriums across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the achievement stood at zero as of October 31.

The report card has been prepared based on progress recorded up to October 2026. The final report card for the year is scheduled to be released in January 2027, allowing the states and the Delhi government to improve their performance by accelerating the implementation of pollution-control measures during the remaining period of the year.

The CAQM has classified performance of 100 per cent as satisfactory, achievement between 75 per cent and less than 100 per cent as needing improvement, and progress below 75 per cent as unsatisfactory



(With ANI inputs)