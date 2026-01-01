Delhi-NCR AQI: Dense fog engulfs national capital as air quality remains in 'very poor' category, airlines issue advisories, AQI reaches...

Delhi-NCR welcomed the New Year under severe winter conditions, with very poor air quality, dense fog and extreme cold disrupting daily life. With AQI near hazardous levels and visibility low, authorities warned of health risks and possible travel delays across the region.

Air Quality Remains Alarmingly Poor

Air pollution levels across Delhi stayed firmly in the 'very poor' category on Thursday morning, reflecting the persistence of the ongoing smog episode. Data from the Air Quality Early Warning System showed the Air Quality Index hovering at 382, a range considered hazardous for public health.

Such pollution levels pose heightened risks for vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory or heart-related conditions. Experts attribute the sustained pollution to unfavourable weather conditions, particularly low wind speeds and high moisture in the air, which prevent pollutants from dispersing.

Fog and Cold Weather Worsen Conditions

The combination of dense fog and biting cold has further worsened air quality across the national capital. Fine particulate matter remains trapped close to the surface, reducing visibility and intensifying the smog layer over the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR is expected to experience predominantly cloudy skies through the day. There is also a possibility of very light to light rainfall in isolated areas, which could offer limited relief. However, meteorologists warned that fog, moderate at many locations and dense in some pockets, is likely to persist during the morning hours.

Cold Day Conditions Continue

The IMD has also cautioned residents about cold weather conditions at isolated locations, indicating that the severe winter spell observed at the end of December is continuing into the new year.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded its coldest day since 2019. The maximum temperature dropped to 14.2 degrees Celsius, significantly below the seasonal norm. Such unusually low daytime temperatures, coupled with stagnant air, have intensified discomfort and worsened pollution levels across the region.

Travel Disruptions Likely Due to Dense Fog

The foggy conditions have also affected air travel across northern India. Air India issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible flight delays and disruptions due to reduced visibility, particularly at Delhi airport.

The airline advised travellers to monitor flight updates closely and arrive at airports well in advance. It also stated that additional ground staff have been deployed to assist passengers in case of cancellations, delays, or diversions.

As winter conditions persist, authorities continue to urge residents to take precautions and limit outdoor exposure where possible.