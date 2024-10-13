The AQI in Delhi has increased due to a combination of factors, including rising vehicular emissions, ongoing construction work, and weather conditions.

Delhi’s air quality has worsened, with the daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 224 as of 4 PM today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This rise in AQI has prompted authorities to consider implementing Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control pollution in the city.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee has been monitoring the situation closely. The AQI in Delhi has increased due to a combination of factors, including rising vehicular emissions, ongoing construction work, and weather conditions. These episodic events have led to a higher pollution level, which is concerning for residents.

Under GRAP, Delhi’s pollution levels are classified into four stages based on the AQI. These are:

Stage-I: Poor (AQI 201-300)

Stage-II: Very Poor (AQI 301-400)

Stage-III: Severe (AQI 401-450)

Stage-IV: Severe Plus (AQI >450)

Currently, Delhi is at Stage-I, meaning the air quality is classified as “Poor.” When Stage-I is implemented, several measures will be introduced to reduce pollution, including restricting industrial emissions, controlling dust at construction sites, and regulating vehicular emissions.

These measures aim to prevent the situation from worsening further. The CAQM Sub-Committee has decided to monitor air quality for a day or more before taking further steps. This is to ensure the situation is kept under control before moving to Stage-II or higher.

The government has also improved its pollution forecasting system, allowing earlier detection of poor air quality. This helps in taking timely actions to avoid the situation becoming critical.

Residents are advised to minimize outdoor activities, avoid using firecrackers, and reduce the use of vehicles to help improve air quality. Implementing Stage-I of GRAP is an important step in managing pollution, but stricter measures may be needed if the pollution worsens.