Dhurandhar box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh BEATS Salman Khan, passes Monday's test with flying colors, crosses Rs 150 crore
Algorithms are the new editors, Democracies are the new victim: When moderation becomes censorship and neutrality becomes a myth
Delhi-NCR AQI December 9, 2025: Air quality remains 'poor' at 292, hits 'very poor' in Chandni Chowk, Bawana; check area-wise pollutions level
Goa Nightclub fire: Owners Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand hours after tragedy? Police makes SHOCKING revelation, says...
Akshaye Khanna 'truly deserves an Oscar': Farah Khan makes big statement for her ‘Aatish Kapoor’, praises actor's Dhurandhar performance
Hyderabad Weather Update December 9: IMD issues cold wave alert for 7 Telangana districts as temperature drops by 5.1 degrees; Check details here
IndiGo blames multiple factors for flight chaos, seeks more time for... in DGCA response
Bank Holiday on December 9: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list for December here
Viral video: Mohit Chauhan SUFFERS mishap at AIIMS Bhopal live concert, suffers huge fall after he...., fans express concern
School Holiday December 9: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
INDIA
Several other key stations, including Ashok Vihar (305), Bawana (342), Anand Vihar (319), Chandani Chowk (333), and Dwarka (314), remained in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.
The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with a thin layer of smog covering parts of the city and limiting visibility. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 292 at 8 am in the national capital. Early-morning visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed iconic landmarks partially obscured behind a grey haze. The AQI around the area stood at 265, categorised as 'Poor'. 294 at ITO, 282 at Alipur, 253 at Aya Nagar and 291 at Burari.Meanwhile, in Akshardham, pollution levels were markedly higher, with the AQI touching 319, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category.
Similar conditions were reported from Ghazipur and Anand Vihar, where the AQI also settled at 319. Several other key stations, including Ashok Vihar (305), Bawana (342), Anand Vihar (319), Chandani Chowk (333), and Dwarka (314), remained in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.
According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.
The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, signals increasing pollution levels that can trigger breathing difficulties among people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart diseases.An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues.This level has become increasingly common in several parts of the capital during winter. Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods. The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone.
(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)