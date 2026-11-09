Delhi-NCR AQI: Day after Diwali, Delhi's air turns 'severe' as AQI breaches 400 mark

A thick layer of smog engulfed several parts of the city, significantly impairing visibility during the early morning hours, including around the Inderlok area. According to the CPCB, the air quality station at ITO recorded an alarming AQI of 406 at around 4:20 am, categorising it as 'Severe'.

Air quality across the national capital continued to deteriorate, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the 'Severe' category in parts of Delhi in the early hours on Monday, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A thick layer of smog engulfed several parts of the city, significantly impairing visibility during the early morning hours, including around the Inderlok area.

Delhi AQI Update

According to the CPCB, the air quality station at ITO recorded an alarming AQI of 406 at around 4:20 am, categorising it as 'Severe'.

Meanwhile, several other key areas in the capital continued to reel under the 'Very Poor' air quality bracket.

Rajiv Chowk clocked an AQI of 381 at 1:30 am, while the area surrounding South Extension registered an AQI of 360 at 4:00 am.

Kapil Mishra slams Kejriwal over diwali

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that a campaign was being orchestrated at Kejriwal's residence to target the Hindu festival of Diwali and Sanatan Dharma under the pretext of pollution.

In a post on X, Mishra claimed that leaders and paid celebrities would be rolled out to run a targeted narrative.

Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force across Delhi-NCR.

Reason behind Delhi's dipping AQI

Firecracker smoke, vehicle emissions and stubble burning in nearby states are among the factors adding to the pollution. Weather conditions are also making it hard for pollutants to disperse.

PM2.5 continued to be the main pollutant in Delhi on Sunday. These fine particles can go deep into the lungs and pose health risks.

According to the Decision Support System for Delhi, transport was likely to contribute 19 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Sunday. Stubble burning was estimated to account for 3.5 per cent.



(With ANI inputs)