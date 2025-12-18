Delhi-NCR anti-pollution measures start today: Ban on Non-BS-VI vehicles, work-from-home policy and more; Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not amid ‘very poor’ AQI

Delhi introduces stricter anti-pollution measures as the AQI hits the 'severe' category. The new curbs include a hybrid work model for offices, a ban on BS-VI vehicles, and mandatory PUC certificates for refuelling. These actions aim to tackle the city’s pollution crisis.

Delhi is implementing stricter anti-pollution measures starting today as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has fallen into the ‘severe’ category. The new restrictions come after the capital has faced hazardous levels of air pollution, with the AQI remaining in the ‘severe’ range for three consecutive days since Saturday, December 13. The Delhi government has introduced a set of measures aimed at reducing the city's pollution levels and safeguarding public health.

Hybrid Work Model for Offices

In a bid to curb pollution, the Delhi government has mandated that both government and private offices switch to a hybrid work-from-home model. From Thursday onwards, employees working in private offices across the National Capital Territory (NCT) are required to ensure that no more than 50% of their workforce is physically present in the office. The remaining employees must work from home.

However, this rule includes several exceptions, with emergency services like hospitals, frontline workers, and essential services being exempt. Public and private health services, sanitation services, and departments directly involved in pollution control or emergency response will also continue to operate normally without restrictions on the number of staff members present in the office.

Vehicle Restrictions to Reduce Pollution

Another significant measure includes a ban on the entry of certain vehicles into the city. Specifically, vehicles that do not meet Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards and those registered outside Delhi will be prohibited from entering the city limits. This ban will be enforced by the Delhi Traffic Police and transport department teams, which will be stationed at petrol pumps and city borders starting Thursday.

The ban will apply under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) when the AQI reaches critical levels. Furthermore, vehicles carrying construction materials are also prohibited from entering Delhi, a move designed to curb dust and pollution caused by construction activities.

Mandatory PUC Certificates for Vehicles

To further reduce emissions, the Delhi Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol stations starting Thursday. A PUC certificate is required for all vehicles and can be obtained after a simple emission test at authorized centres across Delhi. The cost of the certificate ranges from ₹60 to ₹100, depending on the vehicle type, and it is valid for 12 months for Bharat Stage-IV and Bharat Stage-VI compliant vehicles.

Supreme Court's Intervention

The Supreme Court intervened earlier this week, criticising the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the lack of adequate measures to address Delhi's persistent pollution crisis. The Court has called for a more comprehensive approach to tackle air pollution in the capital.

The newly introduced measures aim to reduce pollution levels in the city and bring the AQI back to a healthier range. As the situation remains critical, authorities are urging citizens to follow the restrictions, as non-compliance will lead to action being taken.

These stringent actions come in the wake of persistent pollution levels in the city, with the authorities looking for long-term solutions to address Delhi’s air quality crisis.