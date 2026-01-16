FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-NCR air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI crosses 360-mark in Anand Vihar, Bawana, RK Puram; Check area-wise pollution levels

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day, with AQI touching 345. The CPCB has warned that pollution levels may worsen, possibly reaching the ‘severe’ category by Sunday, raising serious health concerns for residents.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 08:32 AM IST

Air pollution levels in the national capital continued to pose serious concerns as Delhi recorded ‘very poor’ air quality for the fourth consecutive day. Data from the Air Quality Early Warning System showed that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 345 on Friday morning, marginally higher than Thursday’s reading of 343, indicating no significant improvement in atmospheric conditions.

Pollution Levels Likely to Worsen

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has warned that the situation may persist over the next few days. According to its forecast, air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category until Saturday, with the possibility of deteriorating further to the ‘severe’ category on Sunday if weather conditions remain unfavourable.

Experts attribute the sustained pollution to a combination of low wind speed, reduced dispersion, and local emission sources, which have allowed pollutants to accumulate over the city.

Several Areas Record Alarming AQI Readings

CPCB monitoring stations across Delhi reported extremely high AQI levels in multiple localities. Chandni Chowk recorded one of the highest readings at 370, while Vivek Vihar registered 386. Jahangirpuri and Mundka also reported dangerously high AQI levels of 385 and 383, respectively.

Other severely affected areas included Ashok Vihar (367), Bawana (363), Anand Vihar (354), RK Puram and Rohini (both 374), Punjabi Bagh (370), Wazirpur (374), and Sonia Vihar (368). Even areas usually considered relatively cleaner, such as Lodhi Road and IGI Airport Terminal 3, recorded AQI levels of 323 and 280, placing them in the poor to very poor range.

Health Risks Increasing for Vulnerable Groups

The prolonged spell of polluted air has begun to significantly affect public health, particularly among children, senior citizens, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Doctors have reported a rise in cases related to breathing difficulties, eye irritation, persistent cough, and worsening asthma symptoms.

Health experts have advised residents to limit outdoor activities, use masks when stepping outside, and keep windows closed during peak pollution hours. People with respiratory or heart ailments have been urged to remain indoors as much as possible.

Authorities Urged to Step Up Measures

As pollution levels remain dangerously high, environmentalists are calling for stricter enforcement of pollution control measures, including curbs on vehicular emissions, construction dust, and industrial pollution.

With the winter season intensifying and weather conditions becoming increasingly unfavourable for pollutant dispersion, authorities face mounting pressure to take immediate steps to prevent the air quality from slipping into the ‘severe’ category in the coming days.

