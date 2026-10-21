FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2027 schedule out: Bangladesh, Nepal to co-host; India begin title defence on January 22

Women’s U-19 T20 WC 2027 schedule out: India begin title defence on January 22

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play T20I series against New Zealand? Shreyas Iyer clears air

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play T20I series against New Zealand?

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Haryana DGP issues stern warning to gangsters as probe reveals weapons trail

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Haryana DGP issues stern warning to gangsters

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR Air Quality: National Capital's AQI slips into 'poor' category day after Dussehra, GRAP-1 imposed

The CAQM order dated October 21 noted that Delhi's Air Quality Index jumped from 179 on October 20, in the 'moderate' bracket, to 244 at 2 pm on October 21, entering the 'poor' category.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

Delhi-NCR Air Quality: National Capital's AQI slips into 'poor' category day after Dussehra, GRAP-1 imposed
Representational image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Delhi's air quality worsened sharply, Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been imposed across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. Environment Minister Sirsa announced the development as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) asked agencies across the NCR to ramp up measures to prevent further deterioration.

The CAQM order dated October 21 noted that Delhi's Air Quality Index jumped from 179 on October 20, in the 'moderate' bracket, to 244 at 2 pm on October 21, entering the 'poor' category.

The jump led authorities to review the air quality situation and activate the first stage of GRAP across the region.

Delhi air quality reviewed by CAQM

The decision came after a meeting of the CAQM sub-committee, which reviewed the prevailing air quality in Delhi-NCR along with forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

“Actions under Stage-l of the Grap shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further,” the CAQM said.

The forecasts suggested Delhi's AQI would remain 'poor' in the coming days. After the review, the sub-committee decided to invoke all Stage 1 measures of GRAP across the entire NCR immediately.

The national capital logged a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, below normal for this time of year. At the same time, Delhi’s air quality stayed ‘poor’ with an AQI of 233 recorded at 9 am.

What is GRAP-1?

GRAP Stage-I is the first phase of the Graded Response Action Plan, which is enforced in Delhi-NCR when the AQI falls in the 'poor' category, between 201 and 300. The CAQM implements these measures to control dust, vehicle emissions and open burning of waste.

CAQM directs agencies to boost pollution control

The Commission for Air Quality Management has asked implementing agencies across the NCR to implement, monitor and review Stage 1 actions. The objective is to prevent further deterioration in the air quality index.

The order also directs agencies to stay strictly vigilant and step up measures already part of the GRAP schedule. Authorities are expected to continue tracking the situation and assess the effectiveness of the steps as air quality evolves.

The public has also been appealed to strictly follow the citizen charter under Stage 1 of GRAP. The appeal is part of a broader effort to ensure the plan's measures are followed throughout the region.

The CAQM has released an updated GRAP schedule dated October 21 for all concerned agencies to enforce. The schedule is uploaded on the commission's official website.

Now that Stage 1 is in effect across NCR, authorities have been told to stay alert and ensure swift implementation of the mandated measures. The situation will keep being reviewed based on fresh AQI readings and weather forecasts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2027 schedule out: Bangladesh, Nepal to co-host; India begin title defence on January 22
Women’s U-19 T20 WC 2027 schedule out: India begin title defence on January 22
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play T20I series against New Zealand? Shreyas Iyer clears air
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play T20I series against New Zealand?
Pakistan's top bureaucrats to settle abroad? Defence Minister Khawaja Asif raises concern
Pakistan's top bureaucrats to settle abroad? Defence Minister raises concern
India’s probable XI for 1st NZ T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead pace attack while two star spinners face the axe?
India’s probable XI vs NZ: Bhuvneshwar to lead pace attack, 2 spinners out?
'Victim card completely dismantled': BJP's Sambit Patra attacks CJP leaders after Delhi HC hearing
BJP's Sambit Patra attacks CJP leaders after Delhi HC hearing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement