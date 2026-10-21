Delhi-NCR Air Quality: National Capital's AQI slips into 'poor' category day after Dussehra, GRAP-1 imposed

The CAQM order dated October 21 noted that Delhi's Air Quality Index jumped from 179 on October 20, in the 'moderate' bracket, to 244 at 2 pm on October 21, entering the 'poor' category.

After Delhi's air quality worsened sharply, Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been imposed across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. Environment Minister Sirsa announced the development as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) asked agencies across the NCR to ramp up measures to prevent further deterioration.

The CAQM order dated October 21 noted that Delhi's Air Quality Index jumped from 179 on October 20, in the 'moderate' bracket, to 244 at 2 pm on October 21, entering the 'poor' category.

The jump led authorities to review the air quality situation and activate the first stage of GRAP across the region.

Delhi air quality reviewed by CAQM

The decision came after a meeting of the CAQM sub-committee, which reviewed the prevailing air quality in Delhi-NCR along with forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

“Actions under Stage-l of the Grap shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further,” the CAQM said.

The forecasts suggested Delhi's AQI would remain 'poor' in the coming days. After the review, the sub-committee decided to invoke all Stage 1 measures of GRAP across the entire NCR immediately.

The national capital logged a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, below normal for this time of year. At the same time, Delhi’s air quality stayed ‘poor’ with an AQI of 233 recorded at 9 am.

What is GRAP-1?

GRAP Stage-I is the first phase of the Graded Response Action Plan, which is enforced in Delhi-NCR when the AQI falls in the 'poor' category, between 201 and 300. The CAQM implements these measures to control dust, vehicle emissions and open burning of waste.

CAQM directs agencies to boost pollution control

The Commission for Air Quality Management has asked implementing agencies across the NCR to implement, monitor and review Stage 1 actions. The objective is to prevent further deterioration in the air quality index.

The order also directs agencies to stay strictly vigilant and step up measures already part of the GRAP schedule. Authorities are expected to continue tracking the situation and assess the effectiveness of the steps as air quality evolves.

The public has also been appealed to strictly follow the citizen charter under Stage 1 of GRAP. The appeal is part of a broader effort to ensure the plan's measures are followed throughout the region.

The CAQM has released an updated GRAP schedule dated October 21 for all concerned agencies to enforce. The schedule is uploaded on the commission's official website.

Now that Stage 1 is in effect across NCR, authorities have been told to stay alert and ensure swift implementation of the mandated measures. The situation will keep being reviewed based on fresh AQI readings and weather forecasts.