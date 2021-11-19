Delhi NCR air quality likely to improve from Sunday, may enter ‘poor’ category

As Delhi struggles to breathe, some good news arrives from the local authorities, suggesting that the plague of pollution might get over soon. It is expected that the air quality of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will most likely improve by the end of this week.

Delhi’s air quality has been dwindling in the ‘very poor’ category for nearly a week now, with smoke and pollutants engulfing the air in the national capital since the beginning of November. Now, authorities have said that the air quality will improve from Sunday, November 21.

Local authorities have said that a strong gust of surface winds in Delhi NCR is likely to bring some relief from high pollution levels from Sunday onwards. The city recorded its 24-hour average air quality index at 347, down from 375 on Wednesday, as per reports.

Central government’s agency, Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, said, “The air quality is likely to improve significantly from November 21 owing to relatively strong winds and reach poor category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant.”

In a recent Supreme Court hearing, the central government said that the major cause of pollution this season is vehicular movement and industries. They further said that the stubble burning contribution is "negligible" because the transport-level winds are coming from the east direction preventing intrusion of pollutants.

Delhi government has also launched an action plan to curb the pollution levels in the city for the next few days. Over 1000 private CNG buses have been brought to the national capital to promote the usage of public transport, and water sprinkling machines have been deployed in areas to settle the polluting particles.

The schools in Delhi and parts of NCR have also been shut down due to the increase in pollution levels across the city, and neighbouring states. Government offices have also imposed work from home for 100 percent of its employees till the end of this week.

