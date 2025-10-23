FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The AQI between 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe -- the higher the reading, the poorer the AQI.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 08:42 AM IST

Delhi-NCR: Air quality in national capital remains 'very poor' with AQI of...; this area breaches 500-mark, it is...
Image credit: PTI
The air quality in the national capital continued to remain under the 'very poor' category on Thursday, i.e., October 23, three days after Delhi marked Diwali celebrations. The average Delhi AQI (Air Quality Index) at 5:30 a.m. stood at 325, as per aqi.in

Most areas in the capital recorded an AQI between 300 to 400, falling in the 'very poor' category. Moreover, the worst air quality was recorded in the Anand Vihar area, where the AQI stood at 511 at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, i.e., October 23. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a thick blanket of smog around Delhi's famous Akshardham Temple, with the roads with low visibility  

Watch 

 

Amid the poor air quality in the national capital, it is advisable to limit outdoor activities to just the essentials. Delhi recorded the highest AQI among all eight metropolitan cities on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bengaluru and Chennai recorded a 'good' AQI below 50 today, while Ahmedabad and Mumbai recorded an AQI of 106 in the morning.

The AQI between 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe -- the higher the reading, the poorer the AQI. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
