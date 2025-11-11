Delhi-NCR air quality hit ‘severe’ category, AQI crosses 400 mark in several areas, Check area-wise pollution levels

As per CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 412, Alipur reported 442, and Bawana registered the highest level at 462. Read here to know full forecast.

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'severe' category on Tuesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 421 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several parts of the city registered alarming pollution levels with AQI readings crossing the 400-mark.

As per CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 412, Alipur reported 442, and Bawana registered the highest level at 462. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 416, while RK Puram and Patparganj logged 446 and 438, respectively.

Sonia Vihar also recorded a 'severe' AQI of 433, indicating hazardous air conditions across the city.

Marginally higher than Monday, when the AQI was in the 'very poor' category, with a recording of 345 as of 8 am, pollution levels across several parts of the city remained alarming.

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

A day earlier, a resident, Rahul, told ANI that the city's pollution is very high, causing breathing difficulties and eye irritation

."Pollution is really high. This is not fog, this is pollution. We are facing breathing difficulties and eye irritation. The government must take steps. Crackers were burst, smoke emanating from stubble burning also comes to Delhi," Rahul said.

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

Meanwhile, the average AQI (Air Quality Index) in Delhi for the period between January 1st and November 9th, 2025, has been recorded as 175, which was 189 during the corresponding period last year. PM2.5 and PM10 concentration levels are 75 ug/m3 and 170 ug/m3, respectively, during this period, as against 87 ug/m3 and 191 ug/m3, respectively, during the corresponding period last year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A decline in farm fire Incidents has also been observed this year in Punjab and Haryana. Between 15th September and 9th November 2025, Punjab recorded 4,062 fire events as against 6,266 (i.e., 35.2% decline) during the corresponding period in 2024.

Haryana registered only 333 fire counts this year, compared to 959 (a 65.3% decline) during the corresponding period last year. The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) is actively reviewing the on-ground situation with Senior Officers of the State Governments of Punjab and Haryana and other concerned agencies. This is to ensure the strict implementation of Statutory Directions and to tackle the issue of stubble burning.