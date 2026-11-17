On Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.

Citing better air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. The capital's daily Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 204, reflecting a downward trend over the past three days.

But restrictions under GRAP Stages I and II will remain in force across the National Capital Region (NCR), along with the measures specified in the CAQM's order dated October 30, 2026.

Stage III curbs were first imposed on November 6, before Diwali, after Delhi's average AQI climbed to 382.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

How Delhi's air turned cleaner?

From November 11 to 14, Delhi's overall air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. It began to get better on November 15, when the average AQI dropped to 290, and improved further to 275 on November 16.

Dr Manoj Kumar, an air quality and energy analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), attributed the decline in Delhi's AQI to two key reasons.

The first was favourable meteorological conditions. "Northwesterly winds of up to 15 km/h and a mixing depth of around 1,500 metres would have helped disperse pollutants," he said.

The second reason was a shift in the transport of pollution from nearby regions, which may have contributed to the improvement in the capital's air quality.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government Cabinet has decided to grant approximately 800 Pollution Checking Centres (PCCs) a one-time financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to improve and modernise their infrastructure.