Headlines

Viral video: Dog stuns internet by nailing math questions like a pro

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan's scenes in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 see theatres erupt, videos go viral - Watch

Delhi-NCR air pollution: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram today? Air quality remains 'Poor' on Diwali morning

Tiger 3 release, review live updates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer YRF Spy Universe film opens to amazing response

Meet woman who built small family biz into Rs 8000 crore giant, roped in celebrity crush Shah Rukh Khan as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tiger 3 release, review live updates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer YRF Spy Universe film opens to amazing response

Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Pakistan’s performance in each edition of ODI World Cup (1975-2023)

Bollywood actors who have judged Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa

Indian batters with most sixes in ICC tournaments

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan's scenes in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 see theatres erupt, videos go viral - Watch

Tiger 3 release, review live updates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer YRF Spy Universe film opens to amazing response

Tiger 3 box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan-starrer may fail to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, can earn Rs 40 crore

HomeIndia

India

Delhi-NCR air pollution: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram today? Air quality remains 'Poor' on Diwali morning

The Delhi government is making efforts to execute anti-pollution measures, and it is also considering the idea of 'artificial rain' to curtail the pollution issue.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in 'poor' category in the national capital on Sunday morning, as the impact of Friday night rains which enhanced the air quality in Delhi-NCR for the third consecutive day, coinciding with Diwali. Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'Poor' category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. 

As per the CPCB data, AQI in Anand Vihar was at 266, while at RK Puram it was recorded at 241 on Sunday morning at 07.00 am. Similarly, in Punjabi Bagh area it was at 233, and in ITO area it was recorded at 227. 

Vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by officials amid the pollution-related GRAP 4 regulations. There was a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality on Saturday following the rainfall on Friday. 

The air quality, which was previously categorized as 'Very Poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), improved to the 'Poor' category. However, despite rains offering a slight respite, Delhi's air quality continued to be a matter of concern for residents. 

A local resident and morning walker at Kartavya Path noted, "After the rains, the pollution has slightly decreased but the bad air quality condition persists. We are still facing some problems in breathing." 

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had on Friday announced that the state government would delay the proposed implementation of the odd-even car-rationing scheme in the city. There was also a dip in the levels of pollutants PM 2.5 and PM10 after 4 am across the national capital and surrounding areas. 

For the next two days post-Diwali Sunday, the weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with mist or shallow fog in the mornings and thereafter, for the subsequent two days, it has forecast a mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the mornings. 

The Delhi government is making efforts to execute anti-pollution measures, and it is also considering the idea of 'artificial rain' to curtail the pollution issue. Several ministers of the Aam Admi Party were also seen on the ground on Thursday night inspecting the execution of anti-pollution initiatives. 

Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital. The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the hazardous air quality in the national capital and directed that farmers should stop stubble burning forthwith in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, saying it was one of the major contributors to air pollution.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICC Champions Trophy to become T20I tournament? Disney Star wants to...

Japan Twitter review: Fans term Karthi-starrer ‘boring, disaster’, call it ‘his career’s worst film’

World Cup 2023: How Pakistan can still secure ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal berth?

How to Exit a Traditional Life Insurance Policy: A Comprehensive Guide

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE