Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3 curbs

INDIA
As air pollution worsens in Delhi, authorities immediately implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Tuesday. This action was taken after the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital entered the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season, increasing from 362 on Monday to 425 (as of 9 am) on Tuesday.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app indicated that at 7 am on Tuesday, 34 of the city’s 39 active stations reported ‘severe’ AQI levels, with several stations at the higher end of the range. Bawana recorded an AQI of 462, Wazirpur 460, and both Mundka and Punjabi Bagh 452.
The CAQM has indicated that with GRAP Stage 3 in effect, state governments might consider closing educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centers.
It also requires schools up to Class 5 in Delhi-NCR to switch to a “hybrid” approach for lessons, allowing students and parents to choose between online and in-person classes, based on their access to infrastructure like computers and internet at home.
Last year, GRAP Stage 3 was implemented on November 13, leading to these restrictions. However, this year, such measures have not yet been announced.