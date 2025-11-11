FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon at ibps.in, mains exam to be held on...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3 curbs

Delhi Car Blast: MASSIVE raids in Faridabad hours after explosion near Red Fort area, WATCH

Prem Chopra once tried stopping Dharmendra from doing dangerous stunt while filming..., veteran actor's witty reply left him...

THIS Asian country is second largest shrimp producer in the world after Ecuador, producing 1.1 million tonnes annually, not China, Japan, Singapore or Korea, it is...

11:11 Portal Opens on November 11, 2025: Powerful manifestation rituals, dos, don’ts, and how THESE 12 wishes can attract luck and success

Lashkar-e-Taiba behind Delhi Red Fort blast? Viral post makes SHOCKING claim, 'Indian capital was attacked...';

GRAP-3 FINALLY imposed in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed, what's banned amid 'severe' air quality

Bihar CM for last 10 years but still doesn’t contest state elections: Is Nitish Kumar looking forward to becoming CM again without facing voters directly?

Furious Hema Malini DENIES reports of Dharmendra's death, accuses media of spreading 'false news': 'What is happening is unforgivable'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon at ibps.in, mains exam to be held on...

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon

THIS Asian country is second largest shrimp producer in the world after Ecuador, producing 1.1 million tonnes annually, not China, Japan, Singapore or Korea, it is...

THIS Asian country is second largest shrimp producer in the world after Ecuador

11:11 Portal Opens on November 11, 2025: Powerful manifestation rituals, dos, don’ts, and how THESE 12 wishes can attract luck and success

11:11 Portal Opens on November 11, 2025: Powerful manifestation rituals, dos, do

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story

Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3 curbs

This action was taken after the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital entered the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season, increasing from 362 on Monday to 425 (as of 9 am) on Tuesday.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3 curbs
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As air pollution worsens in Delhi, authorities immediately implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Tuesday. This action was taken after the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital entered the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season, increasing from 362 on Monday to 425 (as of 9 am) on Tuesday.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app indicated that at 7 am on Tuesday, 34 of the city’s 39 active stations reported ‘severe’ AQI levels, with several stations at the higher end of the range. Bawana recorded an AQI of 462, Wazirpur 460, and both Mundka and Punjabi Bagh 452.

Schools to shift to online mode?

The CAQM has indicated that with GRAP Stage 3 in effect, state governments might consider closing educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centers.

It also requires schools up to Class 5 in Delhi-NCR to switch to a “hybrid” approach for lessons, allowing students and parents to choose between online and in-person classes, based on their access to infrastructure like computers and internet at home.

Last year, GRAP Stage 3 was implemented on November 13, leading to these restrictions. However, this year, such measures have not yet been announced.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon at ibps.in, mains exam to be held on...
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3 curbs
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3
Delhi Car Blast: MASSIVE raids in Faridabad hours after explosion near Red Fort area, WATCH
MASSIVE raids in Faridabad hours after explosion in car near Delhi's Red Fort...
Prem Chopra once tried stopping Dharmendra from doing dangerous stunt while filming..., veteran actor's witty reply left him...
Prem Chopra once tried stopping Dharmendra from doing dangerous stunt while...
THIS Asian country is second largest shrimp producer in the world after Ecuador, producing 1.1 million tonnes annually, not China, Japan, Singapore or Korea, it is...
THIS Asian country is second largest shrimp producer in the world after Ecuador
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE