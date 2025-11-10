Delhi-NCR air pollution, November 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch to hybrid classes as air quality deteriorates

s of 7 am, the air quality in Delhi was in the ‘very poor’ category, with the reading at Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) showing AQI at 372.

Delhi began the week under a thick layer of smog on Monday, as air quality levels at most monitoring sites slipped into the ‘severe’ range, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed. By 7 am, the city’s overall air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) recording an AQI of 372.

At the same time, Bawana registered the highest pollution levels in the city with an AQI of 412, the only location to cross the 400 mark early in the day. Close behind were Wazirpur and Jahangirpuri, recording AQI levels of 397 and 394, respectively.

To protect students’ health, playground activities, physical education lessons, and morning assemblies have all been moved inside. Additionally, a lot of schools have air purifiers in their auditoriums and classrooms.

To protect children, authorities have directed both public and private schools to adhere closely to the Winter Action Plan. Preventive measures, including limiting exposure, making sure indoor spaces are clean, and keeping an eye on air quality levels during the school day, are all outlined in the plan.

Parents' associations have called on the Delhi government to switch to online education right away because air pollution is getting worse. They argue that because of the declining air quality, kids are becoming sicker and unable to physically attend school.

Given the current circumstances, there is growing speculation that the government may soon declare that educational institutions will close or temporarily switch to online classes.

For more information, parents and students are advised to keep in contact with their respective schools.