FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react

'People that are against tariffs are...': Trump says at least USD 2,000 dividend a person coming for Americans

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Delhi-NCR air pollution, November 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch to hybrid classes as air quality deteriorates

Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's BIGGEST secret after India's 2-1 win against Australia : 'Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, lekin...'; WATCH

Vivek Agnihotri discusses 'who is killing Bollywood', takes dig at 'paid PR, paparazzi, airport spotting, and...'

Bank Holiday from November 10-16: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

US Senate reaches deal to end government shutdown: Donald Trump says, 'We never agreed to give...'

Gold, silver prices today, November 10: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gwalior-Jaipur-Faridabad route gets new boost: THIS new bypass in Uttar Pradesh built with Rs 307 crore will cut short travel time between these cities, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react

Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana, Malti Chahar advises Amaal, Pranit to..

'People that are against tariffs are...': Trump says at least USD 2,000 dividend a person coming for Americans

'People that are against...': Trump says at least USD 2000 dividend a person...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR air pollution, November 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch to hybrid classes as air quality deteriorates

s of 7 am, the air quality in Delhi was in the ‘very poor’ category, with the reading at Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) showing AQI at 372.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 08:04 AM IST

Delhi-NCR air pollution, November 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch to hybrid classes as air quality deteriorates
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi began the week under a thick layer of smog on Monday, as air quality levels at most monitoring sites slipped into the ‘severe’ range, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed. By 7 am, the city’s overall air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) recording an AQI of 372.

At the same time, Bawana registered the highest pollution levels in the city with an AQI of 412, the only location to cross the 400 mark early in the day. Close behind were Wazirpur and Jahangirpuri, recording AQI levels of 397 and 394, respectively.

To protect students’ health, playground activities, physical education lessons, and morning assemblies have all been moved inside. Additionally, a lot of schools have air purifiers in their auditoriums and classrooms.

To protect children, authorities have directed both public and private schools to adhere closely to the Winter Action Plan. Preventive measures, including limiting exposure, making sure indoor spaces are clean, and keeping an eye on air quality levels during the school day, are all outlined in the plan.

Parents' associations have called on the Delhi government to switch to online education right away because air pollution is getting worse. They argue that because of the declining air quality, kids are becoming sicker and unable to physically attend school.

Given the current circumstances, there is growing speculation that the government may soon declare that educational institutions will close or temporarily switch to online classes.

 For more information, parents and students are advised to keep in contact with their respective schools.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react
Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana, Malti Chahar advises Amaal, Pranit to..
'People that are against tariffs are...': Trump says at least USD 2,000 dividend a person coming for Americans
'People that are against...': Trump says at least USD 2000 dividend a person...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became...
Delhi-NCR air pollution, November 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch to hybrid classes as air quality deteriorates
Delhi-NCR air pollution, Nov 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch..
Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's BIGGEST secret after India's 2-1 win against Australia : 'Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, lekin...'; WATCH
Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's BIGGEST secret after India's 2-1 win...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE