Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react
'People that are against tariffs are...': Trump says at least USD 2,000 dividend a person coming for Americans
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...
Delhi-NCR air pollution, November 10: AQI close to 'severe', schools may switch to hybrid classes as air quality deteriorates
Yuvraj Singh reveals Abhishek Sharma's BIGGEST secret after India's 2-1 win against Australia : 'Ye mar jayega, pit jayega, lekin...'; WATCH
Vivek Agnihotri discusses 'who is killing Bollywood', takes dig at 'paid PR, paparazzi, airport spotting, and...'
Bank Holiday from November 10-16: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list
US Senate reaches deal to end government shutdown: Donald Trump says, 'We never agreed to give...'
Gold, silver prices today, November 10: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gwalior-Jaipur-Faridabad route gets new boost: THIS new bypass in Uttar Pradesh built with Rs 307 crore will cut short travel time between these cities, here's all you need to know
INDIA
s of 7 am, the air quality in Delhi was in the ‘very poor’ category, with the reading at Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) showing AQI at 372.
Delhi began the week under a thick layer of smog on Monday, as air quality levels at most monitoring sites slipped into the ‘severe’ range, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed. By 7 am, the city’s overall air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) recording an AQI of 372.
At the same time, Bawana registered the highest pollution levels in the city with an AQI of 412, the only location to cross the 400 mark early in the day. Close behind were Wazirpur and Jahangirpuri, recording AQI levels of 397 and 394, respectively.
To protect students’ health, playground activities, physical education lessons, and morning assemblies have all been moved inside. Additionally, a lot of schools have air purifiers in their auditoriums and classrooms.
To protect children, authorities have directed both public and private schools to adhere closely to the Winter Action Plan. Preventive measures, including limiting exposure, making sure indoor spaces are clean, and keeping an eye on air quality levels during the school day, are all outlined in the plan.
Parents' associations have called on the Delhi government to switch to online education right away because air pollution is getting worse. They argue that because of the declining air quality, kids are becoming sicker and unable to physically attend school.
Given the current circumstances, there is growing speculation that the government may soon declare that educational institutions will close or temporarily switch to online classes.
For more information, parents and students are advised to keep in contact with their respective schools.