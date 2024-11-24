INDIA
However, online classes will continue as per the previous instructions.
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Due to the persistently bad air quality, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate said on Saturday that all of the district's schools will remain closed until November 25. The most recent decree states that children in preschool through class 12 are eligible for the holiday extension, which runs from November 23 to November 25. However, online classes will continue as per the previous instructions.
“In view of the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar on November 18, regarding the discontinuation of physical classes from pre-school to class 12 due to the breach of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi-NCR to Severe+ category with (450+AQI), all schools of the District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the above order till November 25,” reads the order.
Schools were first closed until November 23. But when the AQI in Delhi soared to 441 by 4 PM on Sunday and then to 457 by 7 PM, the decision was changed. Authorities in Delhi-NCR have put Stage IV limitations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into place to fight the worrisome pollution levels. Among these measures is a prohibition on trucks entering Delhi, unless they are transporting necessities or rendering vital services.
