Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: GRAP Stage III restrictions imposed ahead of Diwali; What's allowed, what's not

Delhi-NCR has invoked GRAP Stage III ahead of Diwali. Check the latest restrictions on construction, vehicles, schools and offices, and find out what's allowed and what's banned.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as a precautionary measure ahead of Diwali amid concerns over worsening air quality.

The decision was taken by the CAQM's Sub-Committee on GRAP, which announced the implementation of Stage III restrictions in a post on X on November 6.

The move brings additional anti-pollution measures into force across the National Capital Region. Further details regarding the specific restrictions and their implementation are awaited.

Stage III of GRAP corresponds to the 'Severe' air quality category, with Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 401 and 450. Measures under Stages I and II will also continue alongside the latest restrictions.

GRAP III invoked: What is allowed and what is prohibited

What is banned under GRAP Stage III?

1. Construction and demolition activities

Several dust-generating construction activities have been prohibited across NCR. These include excavation, piling, demolition, brick masonry, open-trench work for laying sewer and water pipelines, road construction and major repairs, painting, plastering, tile cutting and grinding.

Loading and unloading of dust-generating construction materials, including cement, sand, bricks and crushed stone, is also restricted.

However, relatively less polluting construction activities can continue if they comply with prescribed dust-control norms.

2. Restrictions on older vehicles

The movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or older-standard four-wheelers will be restricted in Delhi and the high-vehicle-density districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

An exemption has been provided for vehicles specially adapted for persons with disabilities and used exclusively for their personal requirements.

3. Restrictions on commercial vehicles

Delhi will not allow diesel-operated BS-IV and older-standard medium goods vehicles registered outside the capital to enter the city. Similar restrictions apply to Delhi-registered diesel-operated BS-IV and older medium goods vehicles.

Diesel-operated BS-IV and older light goods vehicles registered outside Delhi will also face entry restrictions.

4. Mining and stone-crushing operations

Stone crushers across NCR will have to shut down. Mining and associated activities will also remain suspended across the region.

What is allowed under GRAP Stage III?

1. Essential construction projects

Construction activities related to railways, metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, healthcare facilities, national security, defence and projects of national importance are exempted, subject to dust-control requirements.

Sanitation projects, including sewage treatment plants and water supply projects, are also permitted. Repairing potholes is allowed.

2. Less polluting construction work

Construction activities that generate relatively less dust and pollution can continue, provided they comply with construction and demolition waste management rules and prescribed pollution-control norms.

3. Public transport

Cleaner modes of public transport, including electric and CNG buses, metro and RRTS services, will continue operating. Commuters are encouraged to use public transport and minimise private vehicle usage.

Meanwhile, under Stage III, state governments and the Delhi government must conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode, combining physical and online learning wherever the online option is feasible.

The choice of attending online classes will rest with students and their guardians.

The GRAP framework allows NCR state governments and the Delhi government to decide whether public, municipal and private offices should operate with 50% staff strength physically and the remaining employees working from home.

The Central Government may separately take a decision on work-from-home arrangements for its employees. Therefore, a 50% work-from-home arrangement is not automatic under Stage III.