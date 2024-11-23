This decision was taken after Delhi's daily average AQI rose sharply to 441 on Sunday and further escalated to 457 by 7 pm which prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

In wake of the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR, which has reached alarmingly high levels, physical classes in all schools have been suspended in Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad).

This decision was taken after Delhi's daily average AQI rose sharply to 441 by 4 pm on Sunday and further escalated to 457 by 7 pm which prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

Measures under Stage IV of GRAP include stopping the entry of truck traffic into Delhi, except for trucks carrying essential commodities and providing essential services, and banning construction and demolition activities. Meanwhile, in view of the pollution, the Delhi government has ordered online classes for all students except those in class 10 and class 12.

Heads of schools have also been directed to ensure classes in online mode for the students of these classes till further orders. Physical classes for students of class 10 and class 12 will continue as usual.

Delhi University also announced a shift to online classes until November 23 due to hazardous air quality in Delhi. In a statement, the university said, "In the larger interest of students, classes shall be conducted in Online Mode till Saturday, 23rd November 2024."

However, offline classes will resume on November 25, while the schedule for examinations and interviews remains unchanged.

Authorities in Noida, Greater Noida, and Faridabad have ordered closure of schools till November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)