Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead

Earlier this week, the air quality saw a brief respite from the toxic air in the city, as the overall AQI recorded was 299 on Thursday (8 AM). However, today, it has again worsened with residents feeling the hazy air and dense layer of smog.

Delhi woke up on Sunday to heavy smog as the city’s air quality index (AQI) climbed back to 300, keeping the capital in the “very poor” category for over a month. At 7:05 AM, the overall AQI stood at 305, according to the Sameer App. Mundka recorded the worst air quality in the city.

On Thursday, the AQI was slightly lower at 299 around 8 AM, giving residents a brief break from the city’s toxic air. However, Sunday morning again brought thick smog and reduced visibility, adding to public discomfort.

Area-Wise AQI in Delhi

Anand Vihar: 327

Ashok Vihar: 325

Bawana: 352

Chandni Chowk: 308

DTU: 323

ITO: 307

Mundka: 365

Nehru Nagar: 343

Sirifort: 318

Pusa: 354

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Cold wave alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a cold wave is likely in the coming weeks, with temperatures expected to fall even further after December 15. Delhi may experience minimum temperatures touching 4°C, increasing discomfort for residents.

La Niña to Intensify Winter in North India

Weather experts say the La Niña phenomenon is likely to make this winter harsher. La Niña occurs when surface temperatures of the eastern and central Pacific Ocean drop below normal, causing stronger-than-usual winds.

Scientists predict that from December 15 to 20, the cold will significantly intensify, and below-normal temperatures may continue through December, January, and February.

Delhi’s Weather Forecast for the Week

According to IMD:

• Minimum temperature: Expected to drop to 7°C

• Maximum temperature: Around 24°C

• Sky: Partly cloudy

Severe Cold Across North India

A severe cold wave has also gripped Punjab and Haryana.

• Faridkot recorded the lowest temperature at 3°C.

• Chandigarh reported 6.1°C.

• Srinagar shivered at 0.4°C.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and snowfall in the high hills of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu on Sunday. This is expected to intensify cold conditions across the northern region.