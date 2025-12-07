Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead
'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video
IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...
Gautam Gambhir slams THIS ‘IPL team owner’ for split-coaching demand after ODI series win, says, 'Stay in your domain’
IndiGo flight status: As disruption enters 6th Day, 1500 flights planned; what to expect today?
Goa Nightclub Explosion: 23 killed in massive cylinder blast in Arpora's nightclub, PM Modi offers condolences
Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: 112 KM elevated highway to be constructed, reducing travel time from Kanpur to Delhi and Mumbai; Check here to know details
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: White House tightens work permits, vetting process under 'America First' framework
Quad member countries condemn 'reprehensible' Delhi Red Fort blast, call for justice
INDIA
Earlier this week, the air quality saw a brief respite from the toxic air in the city, as the overall AQI recorded was 299 on Thursday (8 AM). However, today, it has again worsened with residents feeling the hazy air and dense layer of smog.