FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video

IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...

Gautam Gambhir slams THIS ‘IPL team owner’ for split-coaching demand after ODI series win, says, 'Stay in your domain’

IndiGo flight status: As disruption enters 6th Day, 1500 flights planned; what to expect today?

Goa Nightclub Explosion: 23 killed in massive cylinder blast in Arpora's nightclub, PM Modi offers condolences

Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: 112 KM elevated highway to be constructed, reducing travel time from Kanpur to Delhi and Mumbai; Check here to know details

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: White House tightens work permits, vetting process under 'America First' framework

Quad member countries condemn 'reprehensible' Delhi Red Fort blast, call for justice

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy

Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after cylinder blast, know what led tragedy

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300,

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead

Earlier this week, the air quality saw a brief respite from the toxic air in the city, as the overall AQI recorded was 299 on Thursday (8 AM). However, today, it has again worsened with residents feeling the hazy air and dense layer of smog.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 08:47 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi woke up on Sunday to heavy smog as the city’s air quality index (AQI) climbed back to 300, keeping the capital in the “very poor” category for over a month. At 7:05 AM, the overall AQI stood at 305, according to the Sameer App. Mundka recorded the worst air quality in the city.
 
On Thursday, the AQI was slightly lower at 299 around 8 AM, giving residents a brief break from the city’s toxic air. However, Sunday morning again brought thick smog and reduced visibility, adding to public discomfort.
 
Area-Wise AQI in Delhi
Anand Vihar: 327
Ashok Vihar: 325
Bawana: 352
Chandni Chowk: 308
DTU: 323
ITO: 307
Mundka: 365
Nehru Nagar: 343
Sirifort: 318
Pusa: 354
 
According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.
 
Cold wave alert
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a cold wave is likely in the coming weeks, with temperatures expected to fall even further after December 15. Delhi may experience minimum temperatures touching 4°C, increasing discomfort for residents.
 
La Niña to Intensify Winter in North India
 
Weather experts say the La Niña phenomenon is likely to make this winter harsher. La Niña occurs when surface temperatures of the eastern and central Pacific Ocean drop below normal, causing stronger-than-usual winds.
 
Scientists predict that from December 15 to 20, the cold will significantly intensify, and below-normal temperatures may continue through December, January, and February.
 
Delhi’s Weather Forecast for the Week
 
According to IMD:
Minimum temperature: Expected to drop to 7°C
Maximum temperature: Around 24°C
Sky: Partly cloudy
 
Severe Cold Across North India
 
A severe cold wave has also gripped Punjab and Haryana.
Faridkot recorded the lowest temperature at 3°C.
Chandigarh reported 6.1°C.
Srinagar shivered at 0.4°C.
 
In Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and snowfall in the high hills of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu on Sunday. This is expected to intensify cold conditions across the northern region.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after cylinder blast, know what led tragedy
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300,
'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video
'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh
IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...
IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive fu
Amid IndiGo chaos, Air India makes BIG announcement, introduces special one-time waiver on... passengers flying between Dec 4-15 can....
Amid IndiGo chaos, Air India makes BIG announcement, introduces a special one-ti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement