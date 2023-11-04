Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI 'severe' in several parts of national capital, check area-wise latest update

AQI values were recorded at Okhla Phase 2 station at 499 and RK Puram at 500, respectively. The AQI exceeded 490 at five stations at 430 p.m.

A cooler wind, lower temperatures, and unfavorable northwesterly air that brings pollutants from the stubble fires caused Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) to drop from 392 to 468 on Thursday. Nonetheless, at several inspection stations, the AQI nearly reached 500, the upper limit on the central pollution control board's monitoring metric.

AQI values were recorded at Okhla Phase 2 station at 499 and RK Puram at 500, respectively. The AQI exceeded 490 at five stations at 430 p.m. The AQI values for IGI Airport and National Stadium were 492 and 495, respectively. The CPCB data revealed that the Dwarka Sector 8 station recorded an AQI of 493, while the stations at Najafgarh and Karni Singh Shooting Range both recorded the same readings of 491.

AQIs ranging from 480 to 490 were recorded at eight stations: Wazirpur (489), Sonia Vihar (485), Rohini (482), Punjabi Bagh (484), New Moti Bagh (488), Mundka (486), and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (484). According to Mukesh Khare, an expert on air quality at IIT Delhi, one of the main causes of the bad air in the area is the significant traffic density within and around RK Puram, a large residential area.

Anand Vihar, which is typically one of the most polluted areas of the Capital, had an AQI of 380 at 9 p.m., according to the CPCB station there, even though the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) air monitoring station was out of commission.

Including an interstate bus terminal (ISBT), a metro station, a rail terminus, a freight container depot, and a large landfill all located within a five-kilometer radius, Anand Vihar is one of the city's busiest transportation hubs.