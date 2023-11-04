Headlines

Shiny new Tata SUVs as Diwali gift to employees who don't know how to drive

Shocking! More than 30 phones stolen outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

New Delhi-Patna train tickets for Diwali 2023: Special Vande Bharat introduced for Deepawali, Chhath; check details

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI 'severe' in several parts of national capital, check area-wise latest update

Israel-Hamas war: Israel admits airstrike on ambulance in Gaza, 15 dead, 50 injured

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Pollution: N95 or cloth? Which masks can help reduce exposure to pollutants?

'ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal just beginning': Atishi claims BJP scared of AAP

Explained: Why Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad witness earthquake so frequently?

Best dry fruits for women in their 30s

7 health benefits of coconut sugar

9 motivational quotes by Chiranjeevi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Shocking! More than 30 phones stolen outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Elvish Yadav appears on Bigg Boss 17, talks social media negativity, getting trolled; Salman Khan advises him to...

Meet rapper who failed in 12th, worked as helper, rejected by Karan Johar, one viral video made him star, now owns...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI 'severe' in several parts of national capital, check area-wise latest update

AQI values were recorded at Okhla Phase 2 station at 499 and RK Puram at 500, respectively. The AQI exceeded 490 at five stations at 430 p.m.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Due to an unfavorable northwesterly breeze containing pollutants from the stubble fires, Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) fell to 468 from 392 on Thursday, making it difficult for residents of the nation's capital to breathe clean air.

A cooler wind, lower temperatures, and unfavorable northwesterly air that brings pollutants from the stubble fires caused Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) to drop from 392 to 468 on Thursday.  Nonetheless, at several inspection stations, the AQI nearly reached 500, the upper limit on the central pollution control board's monitoring metric.

AQI values were recorded at Okhla Phase 2 station at 499 and RK Puram at 500, respectively. The AQI exceeded 490 at five stations at 430 p.m. The AQI values for IGI Airport and National Stadium were 492 and 495, respectively. The CPCB data revealed that the Dwarka Sector 8 station recorded an AQI of 493, while the stations at Najafgarh and Karni Singh Shooting Range both recorded the same readings of 491.

AQIs ranging from 480 to 490 were recorded at eight stations: Wazirpur (489), Sonia Vihar (485), Rohini (482), Punjabi Bagh (484), New Moti Bagh (488), Mundka (486), and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (484). According to Mukesh Khare, an expert on air quality at IIT Delhi, one of the main causes of the bad air in the area is the significant traffic density within and around RK Puram, a large residential area.

Anand Vihar, which is typically one of the most polluted areas of the Capital, had an AQI of 380 at 9 p.m., according to the CPCB station there, even though the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) air monitoring station was out of commission.

Including an interstate bus terminal (ISBT), a metro station, a rail terminus, a freight container depot, and a large landfill all located within a five-kilometer radius, Anand Vihar is one of the city's busiest transportation hubs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Desi girl grooves to Bhojpuri beats inside crowded train, internet says 'jyada hogaya'

Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 86,400 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 42,500 off, check details

Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki will entertain fans more than Jawan, Pathaan: ‘It will speak such…’

Tiger Is Back: Tiger 3's new promo shares new glimpse of Katrina Kaif's towel fight, teases Salman vs Emraan's showdown

Auto-rickshaw driver turns Mumbai traffic jam into impromptu karaoke party, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE