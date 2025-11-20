FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 400 mark in national capital, visuals show thick smog as air quality plunges in 'severe' zone, check AQI in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram

Delhi SHOCKER: 16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro station, leaves note 'sorry mummy...'; parents allege school harassment

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet with 6 new faces, who will be deputy CM?

Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan calls his moves ‘amazing’

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check details

DNA TV Show: What caused pollution in Delhi as air quality nears ‘severe’ mark

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela RESPONDS strongly to backlash on her egg-freezing advice: 'Is it wrong for a woman to choose...'

Massive blow for India! Shubman Gill ruled out of 2nd Test vs South Africa, Rishabh Pant set to lead

What was Operation Lyari? Pakistan's longest-running covert operation that inspired Dhurandhar

SBI CBO Final Result 2025 Declared at sbi.bank.in, get direct LINK to download PDF here

INDIA

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 400 mark in national capital, visuals show thick smog as air quality plunges in 'severe' zone, check AQI in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram

Delhi-NCR AQI: The air quality in Delhi NCR has once again plunged into alarming levels, with several areas recording Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the ‘severe’ category. A dense layer of smog has blanketed the region, creating a gas chamber-like situation.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 07:48 AM IST

Delhi-NCR AQI: The air quality in Delhi NCR has once again plunged into alarming levels, with several areas recording Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the ‘severe’ category. A dense layer of smog has blanketed the region, creating a gas chamber-like situation with the polluted 'hazardous' air choking Delhites.

According to data from the CPCB-developed Sameer app, Delhi’s Wazirpur emerged as the worst-affected area, recording an AQI of 477, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category. On the other hand, Lodhi Road registered lowest AQI of 269, which falls into the ‘poor’ category. 

Along with Delhi, Ghaziabad also crossed 400 mark, with AQI in Ghaziabad is at 427, Noida at 408, Faridabad at 266, Gurugram at 302, and Greater Noida at 395.

Visuals from the areas that crossed 400 mark in AQI, shows the smog blanketing the region, leading to low visiblity.

