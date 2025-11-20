Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 400 mark in national capital, visuals show thick smog as air quality plunges in 'severe' zone, check AQI in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram
According to data from the CPCB-developed Sameer app, Delhi's Wazirpur emerged as the worst-affected area, recording an AQI of 477, placing it firmly in the 'severe' category. On the other hand, Lodhi Road registered lowest AQI of 269, which falls into the 'poor' category.
Delhi-NCR AQI: The air quality in Delhi NCR has once again plunged into alarming levels, with several areas recording Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the ‘severe’ category. A dense layer of smog has blanketed the region, creating a gas chamber-like situation with the polluted 'hazardous' air choking Delhites.
According to data from the CPCB-developed Sameer app, Delhi’s Wazirpur emerged as the worst-affected area, recording an AQI of 477, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category. On the other hand, Lodhi Road registered lowest AQI of 269, which falls into the ‘poor’ category.
Along with Delhi, Ghaziabad also crossed 400 mark, with AQI in Ghaziabad is at 427, Noida at 408, Faridabad at 266, Gurugram at 302, and Greater Noida at 395.
Visuals from the areas that crossed 400 mark in AQI, shows the smog blanketing the region, leading to low visiblity.