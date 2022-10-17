Delhi-NCR accounts for more than half of vehicle thefts in India, THESE areas are most vulnerable

Representational Image

Delhi-NCR is responsible for more than 56 percent of vehicle thefts nationwide, as per a report. According to the Acko Vehicle Theft Report, the northern regions of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), including Rohini, Bhajanpura, Dayalpur, and Sultanpuri, are more prone to theft. On the list are also Sector 12 in Noida, Uttam Nagar in the West, and South City I in Gurugram. To put this into perspective, one vehicle is stolen in the NCR every 12 minutes, and vehicle theft makes up close to 20% of all reported crimes in the area.

The report reflects that the cars with the greatest demand and, consequently, longer delivery timeline are most susceptible to thefts. Therefore, India`s most popular hatchbacks - the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Swift - are the most frequently stolen cars in Delhi-NCR.

They are closely followed by Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Santro, Honda City, and Hyundai i10 in second, third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively. Similarly, for two-wheelers, Hero Splendor took first place for the most stolen bike, followed by Honda Activa, Bajaj Pulsar, Royal Enfield Classic 350, and TVS Apache, in that order.

The report also talks about the most theft-prone cities in India. When it comes to vehicle theft in the country, Delhi-NCR is followed by Bengaluru at 9 percent and Chennai at 5 percent in vehicle theft cases.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata have emerged as the cities with the least number of vehicle thefts in the country. When it comes to the car's color, white cars are more vulnerable to theft. The common logic to this is that white coloured cars are very easy to blend in with traffic. Additionally, it is easier to paint white cars in a different colour.

There are several reasons which make Delhi-NCR the vehicle theft capital of India. Still, some of the most pertinent ones are the lack of parking space in buildings and colonies, leading to vehicles being parked on the roads.

(With inputs from IANS)