Delhi-NCR 3-Day Cab, Auto Strike Starts Today: What’s affected, what’s not

Led by AIMTC and UFTA, the peaceful protest will hit auto-rickshaws, traditional taxis, and some Uber/Ola drivers who are union members from May 21, 2026, to May 23, 2026. What's hit and what's running?

A three-day strike by commercial vehicle unions across Delhi and the National Capital Region is set to begin today, May 21, 2026. Over 68 transport unions, under the banners of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the United Front of All Transport Associations (UFTA), are likely to participate in the "chakka jam" protest. The unions, however, maintained that the protest would remain peaceful, according to reports.

3-day taxi union strike in Delhi-NCR: What's affected, what's not

The three-day taxi union strike is expected to impact:

Auto-rickshaw services

Availability of app-based cab services such as Uber and Ola:

Commercial taxi operations across Delhi-NCR

Peak-hour local transport connectivity

The strike will hit traditional taxis and some app-based cab drivers who are part of the union. Reportedly, many Ola/Uber drivers in Delhi-NCR have joined such protests before. However, essential public transport services, including the Delhi Metro and DTC bus service, will be available. Bike taxis may run if drivers don’t join.

Since there would be fewer cabs on the road, the surge pricing is likely on Ola, Uber, and Rapido. It would lead to longer wait times, ride cancellations expected, especially during peak hours and at airports and railway stations. The riders must book in advance or keep buffer time if travelling May 21-23.

Why a 3-day taxi union strike?

The union said taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for 15 years despite a sharp rise in CNG, petrol, and diesel prices. The vehicle maintenance, insurance, fitness certificates, permits, and daily essentials have become costlier; hence, they are facing severe financial hardship and struggling to support their families due to outdated fares amid inflation. They also accused App-based cab firms Ola, Uber, Rapido of arbitrary operations and economic exploitation of drivers in Delhi-NCR.

They warned that if the Delhi govt doesn’t revise fares immediately, the 3-day strike from May 21 could escalate into a larger agitation. They demand an urgent meeting with the Delhi govt to discuss driver issues and frame policies to stop alleged exploitation.