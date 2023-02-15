Delhi Najafgarh murder: CCTV camera footage shows Nikki Yadav hours before being murdered

Nikki Yadav with murder accused Sahil Gehlot (Photo - Twitter)

In yet another murder reported in Delhi on Valentine’s Day 2023, a 23-year-old woman named Nikki Yadav was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner and boyfriend Sahil Gehlot, who then stored her body in a freezer for several days.

According to the Delhi Police, the murder took place in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, and Nikki Yadav was murdered by her live-in boyfriend on February 9. She was strangled to death by a data cable and then her body was stuffed in a freezer, located in the dhaba owned by Gehlot’s family.

Now, CCTV camera footage has been released that shows Nikki Yadav just a few hours before she was murdered. The CCTV footage is dated February 9 and is from around 1:00 pm that afternoon. The footage shows Nikki climbing the stairs of her rented apartment in Uttam Nagar.

According to the statement by Delhi Police, Nikki Yadav was murdered by Sahil Gehlot on the same day during the night when the couple got into an argument. Nikki and Sahil were reportedly in a romantic relationship and had been living together for years.

Nikki Yadav had found out that Sahil Gehlot has plans to marry another woman despite his promising her marriage. The victim girl was enraged by this and decided to confront her boyfriend, who allegedly murdered her in a fit of rage.

Nikki Yadav was strangled to death by Sahil Gehlot with a data cable, then her body was placed inside his Verna car, which he drove for around 40 km. Gehlot then went back to his dhaba and stored her body inside the freezer of the eatery.

Sahil Gehlot has been arrested by the Delhi Police from the Najafgarh area and is currently being questioned by the police in relation to the murder of Nikki Yadav. Gehlot was reportedly planning to get married to another girl since his family had not agreed to his relationship with Nikki Yadav.

