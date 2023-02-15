Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi Najafgarh murder: CCTV camera footage shows Nikki Yadav hours before being murdered

As the case of the shocking murder of Nikki Yadav advances, CCTV footage showed the victim girl mere hours before her murder allegedly by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

Delhi Najafgarh murder: CCTV camera footage shows Nikki Yadav hours before being murdered
Nikki Yadav with murder accused Sahil Gehlot (Photo - Twitter)

In yet another murder reported in Delhi on Valentine’s Day 2023, a 23-year-old woman named Nikki Yadav was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner and boyfriend Sahil Gehlot, who then stored her body in a freezer for several days.

According to the Delhi Police, the murder took place in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, and Nikki Yadav was murdered by her live-in boyfriend on February 9. She was strangled to death by a data cable and then her body was stuffed in a freezer, located in the dhaba owned by Gehlot’s family.

Now, CCTV camera footage has been released that shows Nikki Yadav just a few hours before she was murdered. The CCTV footage is dated February 9 and is from around 1:00 pm that afternoon. The footage shows Nikki climbing the stairs of her rented apartment in Uttam Nagar.

According to the statement by Delhi Police, Nikki Yadav was murdered by Sahil Gehlot on the same day during the night when the couple got into an argument. Nikki and Sahil were reportedly in a romantic relationship and had been living together for years.

Nikki Yadav had found out that Sahil Gehlot has plans to marry another woman despite his promising her marriage. The victim girl was enraged by this and decided to confront her boyfriend, who allegedly murdered her in a fit of rage.

Nikki Yadav was strangled to death by Sahil Gehlot with a data cable, then her body was placed inside his Verna car, which he drove for around 40 km. Gehlot then went back to his dhaba and stored her body inside the freezer of the eatery.

Sahil Gehlot has been arrested by the Delhi Police from the Najafgarh area and is currently being questioned by the police in relation to the murder of Nikki Yadav. Gehlot was reportedly planning to get married to another girl since his family had not agreed to his relationship with Nikki Yadav.

READ | Nikki Yadav murder: Why was Delhi woman killed by live-in boyfriend Sahil Gehlot? Know details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.