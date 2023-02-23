Search icon
Delhi-Mussoorie in 4 hours, Delhi-Rishikesh in 3.5 hours, Delhi-Dehradun in just 2.5 hours via new expressway

Delhi-Mussoorie: This expressway will connect Delhi, Bareilly, Roorkee, Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Soon, those who live in cities like Ghaziabad, Delhi and Gurgaon will be able to reach a hill station in Uttarakhand in a matter of 3 hours. This will be possible via the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, whose construction is almost finished. When completed, the distance between Delhi and Mussoorie would be completed in just 4 hours. The distance between Dehradun and Rishikesh will also come down to 2.30 hours and 3 hours.

One section of the Delhi-Dehradun Highway will join the Akshardham and Kundli-Palwal sections. The second section will connect the EPE junction and Saharanpur. The highest speed allowed on the expressway will be 120 kilometers. The length of the expressway will be 210 kilometers.

On the old route, the distance between Delhi-Dehradun is around 250 kilometres. This expressway is expected to be completed by 2024.

This expressway will connect Delhi, Bareilly, Roorkee, Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur.

It will start from Akshardham Temple and go to Dehradun via Geeta Colony. Those who want to go to Dehradun will have to take the road from the very start.

The travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will come down to 2.5 hours from the current 6 hours. The Delhi-Rishikesh transit will take just 3 hours. Currently, it takes six hours to reach Mussoorie.

It is being built in three phases. The second phase will join Delhi and EPE to Saharanpur, and the third phase will join Saharanpur with Dehradun.

