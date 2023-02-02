Delhi-Murthal in 30 minutes via Delhi-Karnal RRTS rapid metro, check list of stations

Hazrat Nizamuddin station will allow interchange facilities for Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Meerut lines (Representational)

Delhi-Murthal is one of the busiest road routes in and around the national capital. Murthal has many famous dhabas and people go there for a long drive. It takes around one and a half hours to reach Murthal from Delhi. The drive is around 70 kilometres. However, after the RRTS corridor between Delhi and Karnal is constructed, this route could be covered in just 30 minutes.

It takes 2.5 hours to travel between Delhi and Karnal. After the RRTS corridor is constructed, it will take just one hour. The masses will be able to reach Hisar in just 1.5 hours. There will be one metro train every 10 minutes.

17 stations will be built. These are: Sarai Kale Khan, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Burar Crossing, Mukarba Chowk, Alipur, Kundli, KMP Expressway Interchange, Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Murthal, Barhi-Ganaur, Samalkha, Panipat South, Panipat North, Panipat Depot, IOCL Panipat, Gharaunda, Madhuban and Karnal.

This line is called Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System. The length of the corridor is 103 km per hour. The average speed of the train will be 120 km per hour. The maximum speed of the trains will be 160 km per hour. It will take just one hour to reach Panipat from Delhi.

Hazrat Nizamuddin station will allow interchange facilities for Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Meerut lines.

Two stations will be underground.