Delhi Murder: Man arrested for allegedly beating 90-year-old grandmother to death

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating his 90-year-old grandmother to death in Delhi's Rohini area, according to a police official. The incident took place on Sunday, and the deceased has been identified as Raisa, a resident of Prem Nagar in Rohini. The police were alerted to the murder by a call to the control room of the Prem Nagar police station, and a team was dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, Raisa's lifeless body was found in a room, with no external injuries visible on a preliminary examination. The crime scene was secured, and the forensic team collected evidence for analysis. Raisa's body was taken to SGM Hospital's mortuary, and a case under Section 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered based on her son's statement and the doctors' opinion following an autopsy.

The police arrested the grandson, Shahrukh, and further investigations are ongoing. The incident is yet another tragic example of elder abuse, which is a growing concern in India, where a significant proportion of the population is over the age of 60. It is essential to raise awareness of the issue and take measures to protect vulnerable elderly individuals from harm. The authorities must take stringent action against those who perpetrate such heinous crimes to deter others from committing similar acts.

(With inputs from IANS)