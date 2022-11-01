Delhi, Mumbai news: Man poses as IPS, CBI officer on matrimonial sites to con women, made fake ID card using Google

Delhi Police (File)

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for posting as an IPS officer on matrimonial websites in order to dupe women looking for a partner. The accused, identified as Mayank Kapoor, extorted money from them.

He was arrested from Delhi's Rohini but he had allegedly duped women in Mumbai as well, police said.

The police said Kapoor posed as CBI or NIA to trap women on dating and matrimonial websites. He would also tell women that he earned Rs 50-70 lakh per annum.

A woman in Delhi lodged a police complaint against him alleging he told her that he was an IPS officer on a matrimonial website and that he was working with the CBI as a joint director. He even showed her an ID card that he had downloaded from Google and morphed his photo on it.

She said the accused took Rs 1.5 lakh from her and when she distanced herself after finding out he wasn't an IPS officer, he allegedly posted their private photo online.

The man was arrested near a park in Delhi's Rohini area, Indian Express reported.

He reportedly confessed to the crimes. He allegedly took an ID card and edited the photo.

He already had a case registered against him in Mumbai as well.

The police are trying to find more victims of the man.