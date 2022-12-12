Delhi Mumbai Jaipur Vadodara Expressway to have toll plazas at Mewat, Maharashtra capital, Fastag mandatory

The distance between Gurgaon and Dausa will be reduced by half (Representational)

The Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway will have two main toll plazas -- one at Mewat region's Alipur village and another near the Maharashtra capital. There would be toll plazas at all exit points. The system of toll collection will be such that passengers will pay for the kilometers they have travelled. Fastag will be mandatory for toll collection. The entire toll system will be designed keeping in mind that people don't waste their time on toll plazas and reach their destinations hassle free and fast.

The Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway is 1380 kilometres long. Around Rs 95,000 crore will be spent in constructing the mega project. This will mainly curtail the travelling time between Delhi and Mumbai. The distance between the two countries normally takes 24 hours to complete. But the new road will cut the travel time to 12 hours. The highway will pass through Rajasthan, cutting short the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur by 3 hours.

The expressway will start at Haryana's Sohna and end in Mumbai. The toll was exacted at just 12 kilometers before the Hilalpur village.

The entire expressway will be under the scanner of CCTV cameras. Every camera will be placed at a distance of one kilometer with the other camera. Each camera can keep an eye on vehicles upto a distance of 500 metres. This means no passenger can escape the cameras.

The speed limit of the expressway will be 120 kilometer per hour.

It will also improve the connectivity between Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat.

The expressway is currently being built as an eight-lane expressway. It will be increased to 12 lanes.

The distance between Gurgaon and Dausa will be reduced by half.

The expressway is being built using German technology. It is being constructed on an elevated platform to reduce the chances of animals venturing on the road.

Stopping the car in the middle of nowhere will be punishable. There will be designated places where one can park the cars. The only exception to this rule will be when cars break down. The rate of toll will be 65 paise per kilometer.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the highway will be completed by December.