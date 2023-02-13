Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Car crashes into 'jugaad' near Dausa, two people critically injured (Photo: Nitin Gadkari)

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 246-km first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a major accident took place on Delhi-Dausa section on Monday morning near Dausa in Rajasthan.

Two people have been injured in the accident after a car collided with a 'jugaad' (an improvised vehicle) near Dhanavad rest area in Dausa, Times Now reported. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. The 'jugaad' managed to ply its trade on the road reportedly due to the non-operation of the toll gate at the expressway.

The 246 km long Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. It will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India`s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.