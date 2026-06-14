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Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Travel time to reduce to 12 hours; which cities will 8-lane corridor connect?

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will become operational soon after the completion of a key 4.9-kilometre tunnel near Kota. The journey would connect various big stations apart from connecting the two pf the most important metropolitan cities and significantly reduce travel time.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 12:44 PM IST

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Travel time to reduce to 12 hours; which cities will 8-lane corridor connect?
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will become operational after June 20
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The much-awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is near completion and will soon become fully operational. According to officials, traffic on the expressway could be operational any time after June 20, after a key 4.9-kilometre tunnel near Kota in Rajasthan has been successfully completed.  

The mega expressway project was launched in 2019 under which an extended section connecting Delhi to Gujarat was completed earlier. Since the start, the project has suffered some issues related to land acquisition, leading to several delays. The project is constructed at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 1 lakh-crore with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway 1,386-kilometre-long.  

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A key milestone

The 4.9-km tunnel near Kota is the crucial and final part of the project. According to officials, the completion of this crucial section has facilitated the highway corridor to reach its last phase before the final opening.  

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, counted among the most ambitious and eco-sensitive infrastructure projects by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is steadily becoming a model for world-class and commuter-friendly expressways. 

In a very rare instance, an eight-lane highway has been built amid an ecologically fragile zone, specifically the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. This corridor is a symbol of a historic milestone in infrastructure development, as no other tunnel has ever been made with an eight-lane road. 

Features

After this entire corridor becomes fully operational, the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai via road will be starkly reduced to just 12 hours from a journey that at presenrt takes more than 24 hours. 

Additionally, the journey will significantly cut down travel times, and would even facilitate in lowering the logistics and freight transportation costs as the corridor would provide a long and uninteerrupted travel. The corridor connecting two of the most important metropolitans will also remarkably improve interstate connectivity between Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

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